National Pizza Month Survey: Americans Will Go To Great Lengths For The Perfect Pizza

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smithfield Culinary's Guest Check Survey dishes on topping loyalties, regional rivalries and the pizza preferences Americans refuse to compromise on.

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is National Pizza Month, and Americans have made one thing clear: when it comes to a great pizza, topping preferences rise to the top. New research from Smithfield Culinary reveals that 46% of pizza consumers say toppings are the most important component of a great pizza, far outpacing crust, sauce and cheese.

Smithfield Culinary's latest Guest Check survey, conducted among 2,000 U.S. consumers who order pizza at least once per month, uncovers just how seriously Americans take their pizza. From pizza tourism to debates over the pizza styles, pizza provokes strong opinions, passionate preferences and ample loyalty across the country.









And while pizza preferences may vary from one region – or even one dinner table – to the next, the survey shows that toppings are at the heart of what consumers consider a great pizza.

“For pizza lovers, toppings aren't playing a supporting role – they're the star of the show,” said Melina Piroso, pizzaiola at The Pizza Bandit in Denver.“People build their whole pizzas around the toppings, and right now, we're seeing a growing love for flavor-packed pizzas loaded with quality meat.”

Key Findings:

Toppings Rise to the Top.



46% say toppings are the most important component in making a pizza great.

Nearly one-third (30%) put crust first, while relatively few say sauce (13%) or cheese (11%) are the single most important component. Quality beats out quantity when it comes to what matters in pizza toppings to create a great pizza, with 37% saying great pizza is all about the quality of the toppings and just 18% saying it's about the quantity of the toppings.



Pizza is Worth the Trip.



Eight in 10 (79%) pizza consumers have made a special effort to try a particular pizza, including making detours and day trips, waiting in long lines and incorporating pizza into their travel plans.

25% have traveled 25 miles or more to eat pizza or visit a particular pizza restaurant. When traveling, one in four (25%) pizza consumers seek out regional pizza styles.



Pizza is Personal.



82% of Gen Z pizza consumers have gotten into a friendly debate about which pizza style is best. Just under half of pizza consumers say your pizza topping choice could be a romantic red flag, with 45% saying they'd think twice about dating someone who likes pineapple on their pizza.



The More Meat, The Better.



59% said someone stole a slice of their meat-topped pizza after they ordered the veggie pizza.

27% of pizza consumers identify as Meat Maximalists – and this appetite for meat-loaded pizza spans equally across all generations.

More than nine in 10 (93%) pizza consumers say pepperoni will never go out of style. Pepperoni and sausage are the ultimate power couple, with about half (49%) of pizza consumers citing sausage as their favorite pairing with pepperoni, followed by extra cheese (30%), bacon (27%) and mushrooms (27%).



“The survey results uncover a clear opportunity for operators to upgrade their pizzas, and toppings are where they can set themselves apart most,” said Drew Calvert, director food service marketing for Smithfield Foods.“Today's consumers want bold flavors and high-quality ingredients, and the operators that deliver both will stand out and build customer loyalty.”

Margherita®, maker of premium traditional and specialty Italian meats, is a Smithfield Culinary brand that serves both retail and food service segments. From trimmed-to-perfection fresh pork to a full line of fully cooked products ready to heat and serve, Margherita offers quality, any-daypart versatility designed to bring unique flavors to all your recipe creations. To learn more about Margherita products, pizza trends, menu inspiration and more insights to create unforgettable pizza, visit Margherita Pizza Town.

For more information on Smithfield Culinary and Guest Check surveys, which provide consumer insights that help operators optimize opportunities to better serve their patrons, visit smithfieldculinary.com/patron-research/.

Survey Methodology

Research was conducted between Sept. 3–10, 2026, through an online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who typically order pizza from a restaurant (delivery, carry-out or dine-in) at least once per month. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, with a 95% confidence level.

FAQs

What is a Smithfield Culinary Guest Check survey?

Smithfield Culinary partners with credible, third-party research firms to conduct ongoing research about consumers' preferences around the food they enjoy away from home, including at restaurants. Guest Check surveys have covered a range of topics, including consumers' feelings toward pizza, sandwiches and breakfast foods.

What are the key topics covered in the Smithfield Culinary Guest Check survey on pizza?

The survey features data on topics such as pizza toppings, pizza styles, pizza personality types, pizza tourism and generational and regional differences in opinions about pizza.

What are the key results of the survey?

A full summary of the Guest Check survey findings is available for media and operator partners upon request. Key insights are included in the press release.

How do Smithfield Culinary Guest Check surveys help foodservice operators?

Smithfield Culinary Guest Check surveys provide proprietary insights that help foodservice operators make informed decisions about menu strategy, limited time offers (LTOs) and specials, marketing plans and recipe development.

About Smithfield Culinary

With a dedication to culinary arts, innovation, and industry-leading sustainability, Smithfield Culinary leverages passionate chefs, culinary partners and R&D to produce high-quality products that inspire chefs and consumers alike. Food service brands within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio feature Smithfield®, Margherita®, Smoke'NFast® and Kretschmar®. Smithfield Culinary is the foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods, Inc. For more information, visit .

About Margherita

Crafted with passion, using the highest standards and traditional techniques, Margherita offers distinctive tastes your guests will savor at every meal. The committed care you put into your menu is matched by our dedication to providing only the finest select meats, which we season, cure and package with pride, using only the most sustainable practices. From dried, cured prosciutto and hard salamis, to capicola and pepperonis in a variety of formats, you can take sandwiches, appetizers, sides and entrees to a whole new level and make even the simplest offering exceptional. For more information, visit SmithfieldCulinary.com/Margherita.

Media Contact: Lisa Ptak

Phone: 312-623-0479

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at