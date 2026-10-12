Park Place Technologies Extends Microsoft Cloud Capability Across U.S. And Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted capability expansion helps customers modernize, manage, and optimize cloud environments with one accountable partner across infrastructure and Microsoft Azure services.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies has extended its Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) capability for Microsoft Azure to customers across the United States and Canada. This extension brings a cloud practice already established in Europe to two of the company's largest and fastest-growing markets.

Park Place Technologies is now able to license, provision, support and manage Microsoft Cloud services for customers throughout the United States and Canada, with support for Microsoft 365, Azure, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Microsoft's broader business, data and AI platforms.

The significance of this expansion is what it enables for customers: a more direct, accountable path to Microsoft cloud and applications. It also empowers customers to make enhanced infrastructure decisions with the support of a partner that already understands their estates.

Park Place has built its reputation by supporting complex, business-critical infrastructure for more than 35 years, a foundation that remains a key advantage as customer estates become more hybrid, distributed and outcome-driven. The company's cloud practice is underpinned by a firm commitment to continuously innovate, expand and add new routes to value without losing sight of the infrastructure realities customers depend on daily.

"Extending our Microsoft Cloud capability into the United States and Canada is an important milestone in the continued growth of our cloud practice. We help customers evaluate and deploy the Azure services that benefit their business, all while minimizing their cloud spend," said Kevin Kenning, General Manager, Cloud Solutions for Park Place Technologies.“This expansion builds on decades of experience supporting complex workloads and strengthens our ability to deliver resilience, control and operational confidence across modern hybrid cloud environments.”

Bringing CSP capability in-house removes a layer of complexity for customers and puts Park Place's own engineers and account teams behind every Azure engagement, from design through ongoing support.

For customers in the U.S. and Canada, Park Place's CSP capability includes cost optimization and management, security and identity services and managed cloud operations across Azure Virtual Desktop, Microsoft 365, SQL, Dynamics and Copilot. This complements the company's broader Microsoft competencies, supporting the full journey from migration and modernization planning to ongoing Microsoft environment support. It also strengthens Park Place's broader Infrastructure Managed Services and Software Technical Support portfolio solutions, allowing customers to leverage a single partner for cloud, Microsoft environments and the infrastructure that supports them.

Park Place's expanded Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider CSP capability is available now to customers and partners across the United States and Canada. Organizations interested in learning more can contact their Park Place representative or visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a leading global IT infrastructure services firm with $1.2 billion in annual revenue and 3,000+ employees. We help 25,000+ organizations in 180 countries-including half the Fortune 500-fuel innovation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and uptime.

Powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives.

For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com.

Media Contacts

Park Place Technologies (US): Michael Miller, Sr. Director, Global Communications - ...

Park Place Technologies (UK): Simon Bitton, Sr. Director, International Marketing - ...

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