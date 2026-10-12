ZJK Secures Strategic Licenses To CAMCAR Innovations' TORX® Portfolio, Expanding Advanced Fastening Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK” or the“Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, and other smart technologies, today announced that its subsidiaries, Shenzhen Zhongjinke Hardware Products Co., Ltd., Zhongke Precision Components (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., Zhongjinke Precision Parts (Sichuan) Co., Ltd., ZJK Precision Components Vietnam Co., Ltd. and Inter Precision Components (Longyan) Co., Ltd. (collectively,“ZJK Entities”) have entered into a strategic licensing arrangement with CAMCAR Innovations, a global leader in engineered fastening technologies.

Through the arrangement, the ZJK Entities were granted non-exclusive licenses to CAMCAR Innovations' renowned TORX®, TORX PLUS®, and TORX PARALOBETM fastening technology portfolio, including related patents, manufacturing know-how, and trademarks, which enables ZJK Entities to manufacture licensed fastener products in China and Vietnam and sell them globally.

ZJK's management stated,“Securing this strategic licensing arrangement for the TORX ® portfolio marks an important milestone in ZJK's strategy to expand its advanced fastening solutions portfolio and strengthen its ability to serve customers across a broad range of high-growth industries, including AI infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, and industrial applications. By leveraging CAMCAR Innovations' proprietary fastening technologies, ZJK expects to broaden its market opportunities and support customers' increasing demand for high-performance, precision-engineered fastening solutions.”

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies. With over 15 years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, a stable and diversified customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“likely to,”“propose” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

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The Blueshirt Group Asia

Feifei Shen

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