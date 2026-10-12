Celestica Introduces The DS6005 Data Center Switch With Co-Packaged Optics To Enable Power-Efficient AI Fabrics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 102.4Tbps, 1.5OU fully liquid-cooled system is designed to increase bandwidth density and reduce power in OCP ORv3 deployments

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, today introduced the Celestica DS6005, a co-packaged optics (CPO) data center switching system designed to address the bandwidth density, power, latency, and reach requirements of next-generation AI data center networks.

Built on the Broadcom Tomahawk 6 – Davisson switch chip, the DS6005 is designed to deliver up to 102.4Tbps of switching capacity in a compact 1.5OU form factor designed for OCP ORv3 racks. By co-packaging optical engines with the switch ASIC, the DS6005 eliminates the need for traditional front-panel pluggable optics, helping data center operators optimize bandwidth density, reduce latency, and improve power efficiency in the AI data center.

“AI infrastructure is driving unprecedented demand for bandwidth, while power, thermal management, latency, and reach are becoming increasingly important constraints,” said Gavin Cato, SVP & GM Portfolio Solutions & AI Platform Engineering, Celestica.“The DS6005 brings co-packaged optics, liquid cooling, field-replaceable external laser modules, and CPO-aware software management together in a compact platform designed to help customers build scalable and power-efficient AI fabrics.”

Purpose-built to support AI/ML scale up and scale out networking, the DS6005 is a fully liquid-cooled, co-packaged optics data center switch that slashes power consumption and improves cluster efficiency while lowering latency and increasing reliability for next-generation AI clusters.

Key DS6005 features include:



Up to 102.4Tbps of switching capacity based on the Broadcom Tomahawk 6 – Davisson switch chip

CPO Architecture: Integrates optical engines directly onto the switch ASIC

64 x 1.6TbE Ports (102.4T Capacity): Optically enabled 102.4Tbps of switching capacity to deliver bandwidth needs of AI clusters

Fully Liquid-Cooled ORv3 1.5OU: Improves temperature stability and reliability with increased overall rack density SONiC Support: Achieves faster time to production using proven, open architecture that delivers AI fabric features and operational simplification



Supporting Quotes

“Moving co-packaged optics from an advanced architecture to a production-ready system requires collaboration across silicon, optical engines, packaging, thermal design, manufacturing, and system integration. By combining Broadcom's Tomahawk 6 – Davisson platform and optical expertise with Celestica's system engineering and platform execution, the DS6005 demonstrates how our partnership is helping bring CPO to market for AI networking. Celestica's work has been instrumental in translating our technology into a platform designed for high-density AI fabrics,” said Manish Mehta, Vice President of Marketing and Operations, Optical Systems Division, Broadcom.

“AI networking is shifting the constraint from compute to the physical infrastructure around it, where power, density, reach, and deployment complexity increasingly matter. Co-packaged optics is one of the industry's important paths to address these challenges, while pluggable, near-package, and co-packaged approaches will continue to coexist as the ecosystem matures. Celestica's DS6005 is a meaningful example of how the industry is beginning to apply CPO to high-density AI networking, giving operators another option as they scale AI fabrics,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President of Research at Dell'Oro Group.

“Co-packaged optics is moving from an industry theme toward production for AI networking, with an important near-term opportunity in controlled, high-density scale-out fabrics. By placing optical engines close to the switch silicon and combining CPO with liquid cooling, the technology can improve power efficiency and reliability while supporting the reach and radix requirements of AI factories. Celestica's DS6005 shows how collaboration across silicon, systems, and manufacturing is translating CPO into deployable infrastructure,” said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group.

“Open collaboration is essential to moving co-packaged optics technology toward scalable, reliable, and widely-deployed open platform solutions for AI infrastructure. By fostering open approaches across silicon photonics, hardware, software, and management, the OCP Foundation and Community help advance interoperable AI fabrics that can be deployed and supported at scale,” said Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer, Open Compute Project Foundation.

Celestica will showcase the DS6005 in booth C2 at the OCP Global Summit 2026, October 12-15, 2026. For more information about our participation, and to learn more about the Celestica DS6005, visit our event landing page.

About Celestica

Celestica is a technology leader dedicated to driving customer success and market advancements. With deep expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and platform solutions, Celestica enables critical data center infrastructure for AI, cloud and hybrid cloud, and advances technologies in high-growth markets. With a talented team and a strategic global network, Celestica helps its customers achieve competitive advantages. For more information on Celestica, visit Our securities filings can be accessed at and

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Celestica's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are“forward-looking statements” and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Those statements may include statements related to anticipated benefits of co-packaging optical engines with the switch ASIC, anticipated benefits of SONiC support, including operational simplification, helping data center operators optimize bandwidth density, reduce latency, and improve power efficiency in the AI data center, including anticipated product performance and design of the DS6005, all of which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as“would,”“may,”“expects,”“believes,”“designed to,”“intends,”“positioned for,”“anticipated,” and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Celestica's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained in Celestica's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Celestica's most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with, or furnished to, the SEC, and the Canadian Securities Administrators. These filings are available on the SEC's website, and or on Celestica's website at . Celestica undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

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