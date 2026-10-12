Moon Equity Holdings Announced The Strategic Acquisition Of Shieldcom







The all-equity transaction utilizes a highly structured, performance-based framework involving. In place of cash, the consideration consists of a structured preferred share equity package. These preferred shares are bound by lock-up provisions, with release upon certain milestones tied to Shieldcom achieving contract revenue goals.

This transaction creates an immediate cross-synergistic pipeline for Moon Equity Holdings' proprietary data technologies. Absorbing Shieldcom into the Moon Equity Holdings ecosystem will leverage Shieldcom's deeply rooted federal relationships, partnerships and contractor status to target secure, high-integrity government accounts. These target accounts provide an optimal deployment environment for Moon Equity Holdings' broader sovereign AI infrastructure, bespoke solutions, decentralized network capabilities, and advanced enterprise data indexing solutions.

Operationally, Shieldcom will maintain its dedicated focus on capturing and securing edge AI compute programs within the United States Department of War (DoW) and international allied partner nations. Shieldcom's highly specialized edge computing capture capabilities will merge with Indexr.ai's energy-efficient private cloud architecture-advancing a combined mission to deploy resilient, air-gapped, and mission-critical AI applications in highly restrictive federal environments.

"Integrating Shieldcom into the Moon Equity Family aligns perfectly with our core trajectory of delivering secure, sovereign AI alternatives to the public sector," said Steven Marshall, CEO of Moon Equity Holdings Corp. and founder of Indexr.ai. "By combining Shieldcom's defense capture capabilities with our specialized data systems and strategic infrastructure relationships, we can rapidly scale our presence across key defense programs. The zero-cash, performance-locked equity structure guarantees that our strategic goals are fully aligned with long-term shareholder value as we execute on these high-barrier national security opportunities."

"Joining forces with Moon Equity Holdings and the Indexr.ai ecosystem marks a pivotal chapter for Shieldcom," said Chuck Asbury, President of Shieldcom. "By pairing our established footprint in tactical edge AI compute programs with Moon Equity's advanced private cloud infrastructure and data processing capabilities, we can offer federal agencies a highly secure, purpose-built solution. This alignment supercharges our capability to deliver mission-critical AI intelligence straight to the tactical edge for both the DoW and our strategic international allies."

About the Companies & Forward-Looking Statements

Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI) via Indexr.ai provides secure, private bespoke sovereign AI infrastructure as an alternative to traditional cloud providers. Shieldcom specializes in edge AI compute infrastructure and mission-critical tactical applications for the DoW and allied nations.

As a trusted defense contractor, ShieldCom delivers mission-ready private cloud infrastructure and tactical technology solutions engineered specifically for high-security environments. The company specializes in robust, scalable Command and Control (C2) and comprehensive C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) solutions that optimize operational coordination and secure data management. ShieldCom bridges critical infrastructure gaps with tactical edge deployment, enabling defense, intelligence, and public sector agencies to execute complex operations with real-time situational awareness and high technical reliability.

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding future revenue, integrations, government contracts, and strategic plans. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors-including risks related to government contract award timing, regulatory approvals, integration of acquired businesses, dilution from equity issuances, and general market conditions-that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media & Investor Contact:

Frank Brady

Moon Equity Holdings Corp.



...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at