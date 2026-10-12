Kindness Forward Launches Global Kindness Season, Calling On 195 Countries To Inspire One Billion Acts Of Kindness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when negative headlines often dominate the global news cycle, a global kindness initiative born in Puerto Rico is asking a different question: What could happen if people around the world chose to pass kindness forward together?







In an increasingly digitally connected world, human connection can still feel surprisingly distant. Kindness Forward was created around the belief that kindness can provide a common ground for people to reconnect, regardless of politics, religion, social status, culture, or background.

What began in Puerto Rico as Pásalo Pa'lante has grown into a global phenomenon. In 2025, the initiative certified more than 1,135,096 acts of kindness across all 78 municipalities of Puerto Rico in just five days. Now, evolved and expanded under the global banner Kindness Forward, it is embarking on its most ambitious undertaking yet: the inaugural Global Kindness Season, taking place from November 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027.

The 92-day initiative aims to inspire and document 1 billion acts of kindness across 195 countries, bringing individuals, schools, organizations, public figures, and media outlets together around a shared focus on everyday acts of compassion and service.

The movement follows a simple model: do an act of kindness, receive an act of kindness, and pass kindness forward. The idea is to turn individual gestures into an ongoing exchange that can encourage others to participate.

A Global Season Dedicated to Kindness

Global Kindness Season is designed as a worldwide invitation to participate in a collective effort to document and celebrate acts of kindness at an unprecedented scale.

Rather than positioning kindness as an occasional or isolated gesture, Kindness Forward is bringing people and organizations into one concentrated 92-day period. The goal is to focus collective participation around a shared moment, creating momentum that can reach across communities and borders.

The initiative is focused on bringing together organizations from around the world to amplify existing acts of kindness while inspiring new acts of kindness. As part of the global expression of passing kindness forward, individuals and organizations can pledge their acts of kindness, which are measured collectively.

By bringing participation together rather than having acts occur in a dispersed way throughout the year, the initiative creates a defined period in which collective activity can be observed and measured.

The premise is straightforward: individual actions can have a broader impact when they are multiplied across communities and borders.

“Pass kindness forward. Pásalo Pa'lante.”

Schools and Educational Institutions Invited to Participate

Kindness Forward is inviting Ministries of Education, school systems, universities, and educational institutions across all 195 countries to participate in Global Kindness Season.

The movement's 2025 Puerto Rico campaign included more than 270,000 public school students and staff, demonstrating the potential for educational communities to mobilize around acts of kindness.

Participating institutions will be offered campaign recognition and age-appropriate resources designed to help students, educators, and school communities participate, document their acts, and encourage others to do the same.

Organizations and Community Leaders

Organizations working across areas including compassion, peace, service, human dignity, faith, and community engagement are also being invited to participate as partners.

Kindness Forward is also designed to amplify organizations and individuals that are already doing meaningful work in their communities, rather than asking them to start from scratch. By bringing existing efforts into a shared global initiative, the movement aims to give greater visibility to acts of kindness that are already taking place around the world.

Kindness Forward is seeking organizations capable of bringing established communities and networks into the initiative, creating opportunities for acts of kindness to take place across different cultures, sectors, and traditions.

Participation is intentionally open across political, religious, cultural, and social differences, with no requirement for participants to share the same beliefs or backgrounds.

The founding-partner enrollment period began ahead of the Global Kindness Season, with the deadline approaching.

Celebrities, Athletes, and Influencers Asked to Lead by Example

The movement is also calling on heart-centered public figures, artists, athletes, and influencers to become Kindness Champions.

Champions are invited to lead their audiences through a Kindness Activation, a public act of kindness intended to encourage others to participate and pass the gesture forward.

The concept is designed to use the reach of public figures to turn individual acts into community-wide participation.

An Invitation to Media

Kindness Forward is also inviting media organizations to become Founding Media Partners during Global Kindness Season.

Rather than asking news organizations to replace coverage of difficult issues, the movement is encouraging media outlets to dedicate attention to documented stories of people and communities choosing compassion, service, and connection.

The initiative also provides an opportunity to highlight people and organizations that are already contributing to their communities, bringing greater attention to positive actions that can otherwise receive less visibility.

The initiative aims to create a three-month period in which acts of kindness can be reported, shared, and celebrated alongside the broader news cycle.

“We are not asking media to stop covering hard truths,” the movement says.“We are asking media to also show the world the other truth: that ordinary people, every single day, are choosing each other.”

From More Than One Million Acts to One Billion

Pásalo Pa'lante's 2025 campaign established the foundation for its global initiative.

In November 2025, the movement recorded more than 1.1 million certified acts of kindness in just five days, bringing together all 78 mayors of Puerto Rico, more than 270,000 public school students and staff, and over 40 local celebrities, influencers, and athletes. The achievement was officially recognized by Official World Records.

The campaign demonstrated what can happen when individuals, public institutions, schools, community leaders, and public figures participate around a common goal.

For 2026, Kindness Forward is expanding that effort from one territory to a global scale.

The new goal is:

1 billion acts of kindness.

195 countries.

92 days.

The movement plans to document participation as individuals, schools, organizations, and communities contribute acts throughout the Global Kindness Season.

Scientific measurement will be conducted in partnership with the HeartMath Institute's Global Coherence Project 2.0, according to Pásalo Pa'lante.

How to Participate

Individuals can visit passkindnessforward.com to pledge acts of kindness and follow the movement across its social media channels.

Organizations, schools, and media outlets interested in partnership opportunities can contact Pásalo Pa'lante through its website.

The Global Kindness Season begins November 1, 2026, and continues through January 31, 2027.

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About Kindness Forward and Pásalo Pa'lante

Pásalo Pa'lante, meaning“pass it forward,” is a global kindness movement born in Puerto Rico. The movement is based on the belief that individual acts of kindness, multiplied across communities and cultures, can contribute to stronger human connection.

Pásalo Pa'lante grew from the humanitarian work of Te Amo PR, a Puerto Rico-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has conducted more than 250 humanitarian missions in the last 200 weeks across 60+ municipalities of Puerto Rico since Hurricane Fiona in 2022.

In 2025, the movement's inaugural campaign certified 1,135,096 acts of kindness in five days across Puerto Rico, engaging all 78 mayors, more than 270,000 public school students and staff, and more than 40 celebrities. The campaign also achieved a Top 20 radio hit and incorporated scientific validation through the HeartMath Institute's Global Coherence Project 2.0.



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Kindness Forward

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Website: passkindnessforward.com

CONTACT: info(at)teamopr.org