Rezolve Ai To Participate In The Maxim Growth Summit 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology, announced that Arthur Yao, Group Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Consumer & Lifestyle Panel at the Maxim Growth Summit 2026, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Chaired by Tom Forte of Maxim Group, the panel is the opening session of the two-day summit, which takes place October 13–14, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, 159 West 48th Street.

Mr. Yao will join fellow panelists to discuss the emergence of agentic commerce and its impact on consumer and lifestyle sectors.

Further information and registration details are available at .

Media Contact:

Urmee Khan

Rezolve Ai

Group Director of Communications & Corporate Affairs

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+44 757 609 4040

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About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences.

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