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Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 41 2026


Date: 2026-10-12 08:01:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026. As outlined in Company Announcement no. 48 of 14 August 2026, the programme was extended with up to DKK 170 million, increasing the total amount of which Schouw & Co. will acquire shares to up to DKK 410 million.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares		 Average
price		 Amount
DKK
Accumulated until 2 October 2026 496,441 710.26 352,603,707
Monday, 5 October 2026 2,000 800.97 1,601,936
Tuesday, 6 October 2026 5,000 813.00 4,065,000
Wednesday, 7 October 2026 4,000 811.64 3,246,562
Thursday, 8 October 2026 4,000 805.50 3,222,000
Friday, 9 October 2026 4,000 817.95 3,271,794
In the period 5 October 2026 - 9 October 2026 19,000 810.91 15,407,292
Accumulated until 9 October 2026 515,441 713.97 368,010,999
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,813,234 treasury shares corresponding to 11.25% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • SBB2026 Week 41
  • 2026-10-12 FBM26-62 SBB-w41 ENG

MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111794682



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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