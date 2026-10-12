Mongolian President Thanks PM Modi For Unwavering Support On Oil Refinery Project

MENAFN - IANS) Ulaanbaatar, Oct 12 (IANS) Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh visited the Oil Refinery Construction site at Altanshiree Soum in Mongolia's Dornogobi Province on Monday and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's unwavering support for the strategically important project.

According to the India Embassy in Ulaanbaatar, Khurelsukh expressed satisfaction with the progress of the strategically important project, which is expected to enable Mongolia to produce its own refined fuel.

During the visit, he also interacted with the engineers and workers involved in the construction and appreciated Indian Ambassador to Mongolia Atul Malhari Gotsurve's role in advancing the project.

“HE Mr U Khurelsukh expressed happiness at the progress of the project and stated that it's a strategic project, which will help Mongolia to have its own refined fuel. He thanked HE Mr Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for the unwavering support for the Project. Referring to India and Mongolia as Spiritual Siblings, he thanked the Indian and Mongolian Workforce for bringing into reality this Mega Project,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

“He interacted with the workers and engineers at the site during the visit. He appreciated the role of Ambassador of India in the continuous progress of the project. President, Ambassador and other dignitaries planted a tree at the site on this occasion,” it added.

Khurelsukh was accompanied by Indian Ambassador Gotsurve; Mongolian Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources G Damdinyaam, Minister of Road and Transport B. Delgersaikhan, and Minister of Finance Z Mendsaikhan; D Altansetseg, Executive Director of Mongol Refinery; O Batjargal, Governor of Dornogobi Province; and other senior officials.

During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Mongolia in 2015, a Line of Credit (LOC) of US$ 1 billion was approved for development of infrastructure, which the Government of Mongolia decided to utilise for construction of its first-ever oil refinery in Dornogobi Province with a capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

Earlier in August, Mongolian Prime Minister N Uchral visited the oil refinery project site in Dornogovi Province and thanked the government of India for facilitating construction of the strategic project.

According to the Embassy, Uchral was accompanied by Mongolia's Road and Transport Minister B Delgersaikhan, Finance Minister Z Mendsaikhan, Dornogovi Governor O Batjargal and senior officials of the government.

He was welcomed at the site by Indian Ambassador Gotsurve and D Altantsetseg, CEO of the Mongol Refinery.

"During the visit, HE Mr Uchral thanked the Government of India for facilitating the construction of the strategic Oil Refinery Project in Mongolia. He appreciated the contribution of the 3,700 Indian workforce comprising engineers and Workers, who are working at the Project site," the Embassy posted on X.