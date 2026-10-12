Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Discusses Safety, Education With College Girls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday discussed safety and education issues with college girls, promising measures to ensure that every student moves forward to lead and fulfil her dreams.

In a message on X, CM Gupta said, "Today, I had a heartfelt conversation with student representatives from various colleges in Delhi. In this informal meeting, the students shared their experiences and offered several valuable suggestions regarding safety, facilities, and better education in colleges.”

“The thinking of our young generation, their new ideas, and their zeal to achieve something truly inspire us. Today's students are stepping forward not only to pursue their dreams but also to make Delhi better. Priority will be given to implementing the students' suggestions. Along with regular dialogue, their participation will also be increased in the preparations for the upcoming youth policy and budget,” she said.

“Every student of Delhi should move forward with confidence, lead and fulfil her dreams. Their every concern is our responsibility, and their bright future is our resolve,” she said.

Earlier on Sunday, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar interacted with non-collegiate women students of Delhi University at Miranda House and said that self-motivation, self-confidence and the desire to learn something new are the true strengths of success.

Addressing the students at a Self-Building, Skill Development, and POSH Awareness Programme on the theme“Udaan – Sapne Bade Hon, Raaste Aneka Hon”, Rahatkar said,“When daughters believe in themselves and persistently strive toward their goals, they not only shape their own future but also become inspirations for change in society.”

She encouraged the students to recognise their abilities, learn new skills, and seize every opportunity to realise their dreams, as per a statement.

The NCW organised 'Udaan' programmes at various Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) Centres of the University of Delhi, with the objective of raising awareness among students about Self-Development, Future Skills, and the POSH Act related to the safety of women in the workplace.

Through these initiatives, students were provided the opportunity to move forward with confidence and prepare for future opportunities, the statement said.