Azizi Developments Announces Its Biggest-Ever Sales Event For Azizi Florence In Sharjah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, UAE, October 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is set to host its biggest-ever sales event for Azizi Florence, its AED 30 billion master-planned community in Sharjah, on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, from 10 AM to 10 PM. Marking the opening of the new Azizi Florence Sales Centre in Um Fanain, Sharjah, the event will welcome prospective homeowners, investors and brokers to explore the development's diverse residential offerings. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The offerings include three-bedroom residences starting from AED 2.09 million, with a 30/70 payment plan available to buyers. Visitors will also benefit from exclusive one-day offers, including a 2% Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) fee waiver on eligible purchases, along with access to a selection of grand villas and spacious townhouses.

The event will give visitors the opportunity to experience Azizi Florence beyond plans and renderings through a fully furnished mock-up apartment, showcasing the layouts, interiors and finishes of the residences.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“Azizi Florence opens a new chapter for us as our largest master community to date and our first in Sharjah. Its sales gallery brings every element of the project, from its masterplan to the precision of its interiors and finishes, together in one place. We want those who purchase from us to be able to make their decision standing inside the product, enabling them to get a comprehensive, holistic sense of its many merits. This event marks the moment Azizi Florence moves from vision to something people can see, touch and walk through, and we now look forward to welcoming them with the greatest pride and joy.”

Azizi Florence is set to become Sharjah's largest lifestyle community. It will comprise more than 10,000 residences, including over 7,200 villas and townhouses and more than 3,000 apartments. Around 25% of the development will be dedicated to parks and green open spaces, with more than 160,000 trees and plants planned across the community.

Among its key features is the 1.7 million sq. ft. Azizi Bardini Park, which will offer 32 zones dedicated to recreation, sports, wellness, culture and entertainment. The development will also feature a 700,000 sq. ft. community mall and 600,000 sq. ft. of additional retail space, alongside a school and nursery, healthcare facilities, mosques, and a wide range of dining, leisure and entertainment options.

Strategically positioned along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Azizi Florence is approximately 10 minutes from Sharjah International Airport and Sharjah University, 15 minutes from Emirates Road (E611), and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The opening of the Azizi Florence Sales Centre follows the development's recent launch and groundbreaking, marking another milestone in Azizi Developments' expansion into Sharjah. The dedicated sales centre will serve as a destination for customers and investors to experience the community, engage directly with Azizi's team and explore homeownership opportunities within the development.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer renowned for its construction-driven approach, vertical integration, and commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centricity. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to investors and end users from over 100 nationalities, Azizi has established a strong presence across some of Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations.

The developer currently has approximately 150,000 units under construction, representing a development portfolio valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. Azizi's vertically integrated model, spanning design, procurement, construction management, and project delivery, enables greater control over quality, timelines, and execution across its developments.

Among its flagship projects is Burj Azizi, set to become the world's second-tallest skyscraper, alongside master-planned communities including Azizi Riviera and Azizi Venice in Dubai, as well as Azizi Florence in Sharjah the largest master community in Emirates. Its diverse portfolio also includes landmark developments across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai South, and Downtown Jebel Ali.

Driven by a long-term vision and an execution-focused approach, Azizi Developments continues to contribute to Dubai's evolving skyline while delivering distinctive residential and mixed-use destinations for a global community of investors and end users.