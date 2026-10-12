Silal Group Expands Blueberry Production In The UAE Through Partnership With IQ Berries
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) During its participation at“Fruit Attraction” in Madrid
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50 hectares targeted for blueberry production over the next three years
First commercial harvest expected in 2028
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