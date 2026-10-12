Ibn Battuta Mall Expands Its Offering With 38 New And Upcoming Retail, Dining And Entertainment Openings
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Chemist Warehouse, Roxy Cinemas, Hopa Loompa Entertainment, Peet's Coffee, Ocean Basket and Asia Kitchen lead the line-up of 17 brands set to open in 2027 Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Ibn Battuta Mall, by Dubai Retail, is expanding its offering with 38 new and upcoming openings across retail, dining and entertainment. 21 new businesses are already welcoming customers, and a further 17 will open by the end of 2027. Since opening in 2005, Ibn Battuta Mall has become one of Dubai's most distinctive retail and lifestyle landmarks, drawing an average of approximately 1.5 million visits each month. Named after the renowned 14th-century explorer, the mall is defined by six architecturally themed courts, each inspired by his travels. The latest openings reaffirm the destination's strategy to further elevate and expand its retail, dining and entertainment proposition. The openings reflect the mall's continued commitment to curating a diverse, relevant tenant mix that responds to the needs of its customers and the wider communities it serves. With more than 350 businesses currently operating, Ibn Battuta Mall continues to offer a comprehensive retail, dining and entertainment experience. A destination for dining: The latest openings mark a significant expansion of the mall's dining offer across quick-service restaurants, cafés and casual dining. Renowned names including Five Guys, Jimmy John's Sandwiches, Marugame Udon and Caribou Coffee now sit alongside Halla Shawarma, Zaika and Butter & Bread, offering visitors an even broader choice of cuisines. Peet's Coffee, Ocean Basket, Asia Kitchen and Smoothie Factory will further enrich the line-up in the months ahead, catering to every dining occasion, from a quick coffee to a relaxed family meal. A new era of entertainment: Leading the mall's entertainment expansion is the arrival of Roxy Cinemas, one of the UAE's premier cinema brands. The new cinema will transform Ibn Battuta Mall's leisure offer, introducing an elevated movie-going experience that complements the destination's growing dining line-up and extends its appeal from daytime shopping into evening entertainment. It will be joined by Hopa Loompa Entertainment, adding a major new leisure attraction for families and visitors of all ages. These additions build on the recent openings of Zamania by Leo & Loona and Like Bricks, while Toy Station is preparing to open, further reinforcing Ibn Battuta Mall's position as a destination for family entertainment. An elevated fashion and lifestyle offer: The expanded line-up introduces new names across fashion, jewellery, sportswear, eyewear and lifestyle retail. Recent arrivals include Jack & Jones, Anta, Tanishq, Magrabi, Mumuso and Suit Sartoria, with OWNDAYS and Puzzle Supplements set to follow. Chemist Warehouse, Midi, My Shops and Cantata will add further depth and variety to the mall's retail offer. Everyday convenience for growing communities: The evolving tenant mix also reflects Ibn Battuta Mall's role as an everyday destination for surrounding communities. New and upcoming businesses spanning banking, healthcare, education and professional services include ADCB, Amit Care, Doctor M, Melodica and Desco Copy & Print Centre. Over the past decade, significant residential growth around the mall has brought a larger and increasingly diverse customer base to the destination. Together, the 38 new and upcoming openings strengthen Ibn Battuta Mall's unique combination of destination-led experiences and everyday convenience, serving the needs of a growing and dynamic community. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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