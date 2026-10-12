Mansoor Bin Mohammed Reviews Empower's Expertise In Cooling Airports And Critical Facilities
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, visited the stand of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, during the opening of Airport Show 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which runs from 12 to 14 October 2026. His Highness was briefed on Empower's extensive experience delivering district cooling services to the aviation sector and its role in supporting the operations of Dubai International Airport. As the airport's exclusive district cooling services provider, Empower operates five plants with a total capacity of 110,000 refrigeration tons (RT), serving the airport's diverse facilities and complexes. Empower showcased its operational performance in managing the district cooling plants at Dubai International Airport since taking over their operations in 2023, highlighting key achievements in energy efficiency, operational reliability and service excellence. The company also presented its expertise in operating advanced district cooling systems and deploying the latest technologies and solutions to ensure operational sustainability and support infrastructure efficiency at one of the world's busiest airports. “We were honoured by the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the Empower stand at the Airport Show 2026, where His Highness was briefed on our specialised expertise in providing district cooling services to airports and critical facilities. The nature of aviation facilities requires the highest standards of infrastructure efficiency, reliability, and operational continuity, making high-efficiency district cooling solutions a vital component in supporting the growth and sustainability of this strategic sector. Our operational experience at Dubai International Airport enables us to implement an integrated model that combines efficiency, flexibility, and reliability, keeping pace with Dubai's rapid growth and reinforcing its position as a global hub for aviation and travel,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. “Our participation in the Airport Show underscores Empower's commitment to exchanging expertise with stakeholders across the aviation sectors and highlighting the capabilities of district cooling systems in serving facilities with complex and demanding operational requirements. We continue to invest in advanced technologies and infrastructure development to enhance energy and resource efficiency, thereby supporting the development of more sustainable and future-ready urban infrastructure,” he added. Empower is participating in the Airport Show 2026 as part of its commitment to strengthening its presence in the aviation sector, showcasing its expertise in providing district cooling services to airports and other critical facilities. The company also highlights the contribution of district cooling solutions to enhancing infrastructure efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and advancing sustainability goals. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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