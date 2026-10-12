Paymentology And Huru Expand Partnership To Launch Jaywan Card In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Paymentology will support Huru's launch on the UAE's domestic card scheme as the fintech expands its Universal Account ecosystem Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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– Paymentology, the leading global issuer processor, and Huru, the Emirati-owned financial app licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, have expanded their longstanding partnership to support the launch of Huru's card on Jaywan, the UAE's domestic card scheme.

The launch will see Paymentology continue to provide the processing technology underpinning Huru's card programme, supporting the fintech as it broadens the services available to customers across the UAE.

Huru has grown significantly since launching, with AED 3 billion in annualised salary flows now passing through Huru accounts and more than 24,000 employers using the platform to pay employees. The company is also working with nine exchange houses as it looks to accelerate adoption of the Universal Account, with a target of approximately one million accounts over the coming year.

The Universal Account gives customers an individual IBAN-based account that is linked to them rather than to a specific employer. This means customers can continue using the same account even when their employment changes, reducing the need to repeatedly switch salary arrangements and providing a more consistent way to manage everyday finances.

Through the Huru app, customers can receive their salary, make domestic and international payments, send money overseas, top up mobile phones, set money aside towards savings goals and use their Huru card, with the platform currently available in seven languages.

The addition of Jaywan will further develop Huru's card proposition while supporting the UAE's wider move towards a stronger domestic payments ecosystem.

“The UAE is building a payments ecosystem that is increasingly shaped by local innovation, digital-first services and greater customer choice. Jaywan is an important part of that evolution, and Huru is well placed to bring those benefits to a broad and growing customer base.

“Our role is to give Huru the processing flexibility and scale it needs to bring new capabilities to market quickly and confidently. Supporting its move onto Jaywan is a natural next step in our partnership, and one that reflects the strength of what we are building together in the UAE.”

“Receiving a salary is only the starting point of someone's financial journey. Our focus has always been on what happens next - how people can manage their money, make payments, send money home, save for the future and have greater control over their income.

“Paymentology has been an important partner in helping us build and scale that experience. Bringing Jaywan into the Huru ecosystem is another significant step forward, allowing us to continue evolving the Universal Account while giving our customers access to payment experiences that are increasingly aligned with the UAE's own financial infrastructure.”

The collaboration reflects the continued development of the UAE payments market, where domestic infrastructure, digital-first financial services and modern processing technology are increasingly coming together to create more locally tailored payment experiences.