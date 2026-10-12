Beauty Unbound Returns For Its Fifth Edition, Transforming Palm Jumeirah Mall Into An Immersive Beauty Airport
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The free three-week event will bring together Dyson, Jo Malone London, KIKO Milano, Puff, Tower 28 and more through masterclasses, interactive experiences and product discovery Dubai, October 2026: Palm Jumeirah Mall by Dubai Retail, will welcome the fifth edition of Beauty Unbound from 14 October to 1 November 2026, transforming the destination into a playful beauty airport for three weeks of immersive experiences, expert-led masterclasses and product discovery. Bringing together leading names across makeup, hair, fragrance and lifestyle, this year's travel-inspired edition invites visitors to explore a series of branded stops across the mall, each designed to spotlight new launches, hero products and engaging beauty experiences. Beauty enthusiasts are invited to check in and discover a line-up featuring Dyson, Jo Malone London, KIKO Milano, Puff, Tower 28 and more. Free to attend, Beauty Unbound offers visitors plenty of reasons to return throughout its three-week run, with something new to discover on every visit. Across Beauty Unbound, visitors can expect:
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Interactive brand activations and pop-ups
Product launches and hero product showcases
Expert-led masterclasses with limited registration
Daily beauty experiences, games and product discovery
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16 October: KIKO Milano Masterclass – KIKO Signature Look: Day to Night
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6:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Interactive makeup masterclass led by makeup artist Karolina Ewa Kurowicka, showcasing how to transform a daytime work look into an evening look with techniques including bolder eyeliner, added blush and more. Guests can also enjoy free makeup touch-ups and take part in gamification activities for the chance to win KIKO products.
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5:30 PM – 6:30 PM | Interactive hair care masterclass spotlighting the Dyson SupersonicTM Travel, featuring expert styling tips and advice for maintaining healthy hair on the go.
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Dyson will bring its“Beauty Without Boundaries” positioning to life through an immersive activation featuring the Dyson SupersonicTM Travel and Dyson AirsmoothTM. Guests can discover the latest in hair care technology through live demonstrations, expert-led styling and personalised product trials, showcasing effortless, healthy styling at home or on the go.
Jo Malone London will introduce Sea Salt & Bergamot through a Heroes-focused fragrance experience inspired by the British coast. Guests will be invited to discover the new scent alongside iconic Jo Malone London fragrances, with immersive storytelling, guided scent discovery and fragrance layering showcasing how the brand's most-loved scents can be personalised and combined.
KIKO Milano will spotlight some of its beauty favourites, including the 3D Hydra Lip Gloss, Unlimited Blush, Full Coverage 2-in-1 Foundation & Concealer and Maxi Mod Mascara. The experience will bring these products to life through product discovery and interactive moments, alongside a KIKO Signature Look: Day to Night masterclass led by makeup artist Karolina Ewa Kurowicka.
Puff will put everyday hydration in the spotlight with its extensive drinkware collection for both adults and kids, spanning styles, sizes and colours designed for everything from school and work to fitness, travel and outdoor adventures. The latest BOTTLL collection will also be showcased, featuring lightweight, double-wall insulation and a spill-resistant, drip-free design for effortless hydration on the go.
Tower 28 will bring its California-inspired approach to beauty to Palm Jumeirah Mall with a booth centred around the SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray. Bringing the idea of a travel-friendly skin saviour to life, the experience will invite visitors to discover and trial the product through interactive gamification and play-to-win moments, all within a clean and chic visual environment inspired by Tower 28's signature aesthetic.
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