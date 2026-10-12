Israeli Fire Hits South Lebanon; Landmine Warnings Issued
(MENAFN) Israeli artillery and heavy machine-gun fire struck several areas of southern Lebanon on Monday, as local officials warned residents to stay out of olive groves over the threat of cluster bombs and landmines.
Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported that overnight artillery shelling hit the Al-Araish area in Haris, Wadi al-Salouqi, and the outskirts of Shaqra, Kfar Tebnit and Wadi Zibqin.
Israeli forces also raked an area between Kfar Tebnit and Zawtar al-Sharqiya with heavy machine-gun fire, along with Wadi al-Hujeir in the direction of the town of Ghandourieh in Nabatieh province, the agency said.
Shelling additionally hit Mansouri in the Tyre district, areas around Yater, and valleys near Beit Lif and Srebbine in Bint Jbeil.
In a separate development, local authorities in Froun and Yater, both in Bint Jbeil, cautioned residents not to enter olive groves without first consulting the relevant authorities, citing the possible presence of cluster bombs and landmines left by earlier Israeli attacks.
The warnings followed the death of a man in Froun, where a landmine exploded as he inspected his olive grove, the agency reported. A second man was killed in Yater after being directly targeted by Israeli forces, it said.
Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413, according to Lebanese authorities.
On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement calling for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in those areas.
Despite the deal, Israel has kept up attacks on southern Lebanon and still controls areas there, some occupied for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.
Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported that overnight artillery shelling hit the Al-Araish area in Haris, Wadi al-Salouqi, and the outskirts of Shaqra, Kfar Tebnit and Wadi Zibqin.
Israeli forces also raked an area between Kfar Tebnit and Zawtar al-Sharqiya with heavy machine-gun fire, along with Wadi al-Hujeir in the direction of the town of Ghandourieh in Nabatieh province, the agency said.
Shelling additionally hit Mansouri in the Tyre district, areas around Yater, and valleys near Beit Lif and Srebbine in Bint Jbeil.
In a separate development, local authorities in Froun and Yater, both in Bint Jbeil, cautioned residents not to enter olive groves without first consulting the relevant authorities, citing the possible presence of cluster bombs and landmines left by earlier Israeli attacks.
The warnings followed the death of a man in Froun, where a landmine exploded as he inspected his olive grove, the agency reported. A second man was killed in Yater after being directly targeted by Israeli forces, it said.
Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413, according to Lebanese authorities.
On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement calling for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in those areas.
Despite the deal, Israel has kept up attacks on southern Lebanon and still controls areas there, some occupied for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.
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