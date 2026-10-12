China Urges Calm After 14 Die in Riyadh Airport Attacks
(MENAFN) China on Monday cautioned against any further escalation of regional tensions and called for dialogue and negotiations after at least 14 people were killed in recent attacks on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, state media reported.
Beijing is “seriously concerned about the significant casualties caused by the attack and the escalation of the conflict,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing, a Chinese state-run outlet reported.
China “consistently opposes attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure,” she said, urging against actions that could further escalate regional tensions, resolve differences and disputes through dialogue and negotiations, and work toward achieving peace and stability in the region at an early date.
The latest deadly strike came Sunday afternoon, when an unidentified projectile hit the airport’s Terminal 4, killing one Pakistani resident and wounding 11 others, Saudi authorities said. The Saudi-led coalition added that it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport.
One day earlier, on Saturday, a Houthi attack on a passenger terminal at the airport left 13 people dead and 309 injured, according to Saudi authorities.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed the Houthis for Saturday’s attack and branded it a “full-fledged war crime.”
The attacks come as hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis escalate, with airports and other civilian and energy facilities targeted in recent days.
Beijing is “seriously concerned about the significant casualties caused by the attack and the escalation of the conflict,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing, a Chinese state-run outlet reported.
China “consistently opposes attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure,” she said, urging against actions that could further escalate regional tensions, resolve differences and disputes through dialogue and negotiations, and work toward achieving peace and stability in the region at an early date.
The latest deadly strike came Sunday afternoon, when an unidentified projectile hit the airport’s Terminal 4, killing one Pakistani resident and wounding 11 others, Saudi authorities said. The Saudi-led coalition added that it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport.
One day earlier, on Saturday, a Houthi attack on a passenger terminal at the airport left 13 people dead and 309 injured, according to Saudi authorities.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed the Houthis for Saturday’s attack and branded it a “full-fledged war crime.”
The attacks come as hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis escalate, with airports and other civilian and energy facilities targeted in recent days.
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