EU Hits Russia With 1,600 Sanctions, Its Largest Expansion Yet
(MENAFN) EU foreign ministers on Monday approved nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings aimed at Russia’s military-industrial complex, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced.
Writing on US social media platform X, Kallas called the package the “single largest expansion” of the EU’s sanctions list since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.
“More than half are connected to the production chain for ballistic missiles. We are making it significantly harder, slower and more expensive for Russia to produce the weapons it uses to kill Ukrainians,” she said.
In a separate decision, the EU Council extended its sanctions framework targeting the proliferation and use of chemical weapons by five years, through Oct. 30, 2031.
The council also renewed the individual listings under that framework for one year, until Oct. 30, 2027.
The restrictive measures currently cover 31 individuals and six entities, according to the council’s statement.
Everyone on the list faces an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are barred from making funds or economic resources available to them, directly or indirectly. The listed individuals are also banned from traveling to the EU.
Writing on US social media platform X, Kallas called the package the “single largest expansion” of the EU’s sanctions list since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.
“More than half are connected to the production chain for ballistic missiles. We are making it significantly harder, slower and more expensive for Russia to produce the weapons it uses to kill Ukrainians,” she said.
In a separate decision, the EU Council extended its sanctions framework targeting the proliferation and use of chemical weapons by five years, through Oct. 30, 2031.
The council also renewed the individual listings under that framework for one year, until Oct. 30, 2027.
The restrictive measures currently cover 31 individuals and six entities, according to the council’s statement.
Everyone on the list faces an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are barred from making funds or economic resources available to them, directly or indirectly. The listed individuals are also banned from traveling to the EU.
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