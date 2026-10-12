Sudan Hospital Destroyed in Drone Strike; 2 Medics Critical
(MENAFN) A drone attack blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) destroyed a hospital in southeastern Sudan’s Blue Nile state on Sunday and left two medical workers gravely wounded, a Sudanese medical group said Monday.
The strike hit Um Darfa Hospital in the Wad Al-Mahi locality, according to a statement from the Sudan Doctors Network. The facility was damaged and forced out of service, and the two health workers were seriously hurt while on duty, the group said.
Preliminary information points to extensive damage at the hospital, raising the risk that residents and displaced people in the area will lose access to essential health care as the humanitarian and health crisis worsens.
The Sudan Doctors Network pinned responsibility on the RSF and demanded an end to the repeated attacks on medical facilities. It also appealed to the UN, the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian and rights groups to take action to shield health facilities and medical staff.
The network cautioned that the continuing strikes on hospitals and health centers are eroding Sudan’s health system further and endangering thousands of patients and wounded people.
The RSF has not commented on the report.
Sudan has been consumed by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced roughly 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.
The strike hit Um Darfa Hospital in the Wad Al-Mahi locality, according to a statement from the Sudan Doctors Network. The facility was damaged and forced out of service, and the two health workers were seriously hurt while on duty, the group said.
Preliminary information points to extensive damage at the hospital, raising the risk that residents and displaced people in the area will lose access to essential health care as the humanitarian and health crisis worsens.
The Sudan Doctors Network pinned responsibility on the RSF and demanded an end to the repeated attacks on medical facilities. It also appealed to the UN, the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian and rights groups to take action to shield health facilities and medical staff.
The network cautioned that the continuing strikes on hospitals and health centers are eroding Sudan’s health system further and endangering thousands of patients and wounded people.
The RSF has not commented on the report.
Sudan has been consumed by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced roughly 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.
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