Saudi Coalition Battles Drone, Missile Threat as Houthi War Surges
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Monday it is confronting an incoming wave of drones and cruise missiles aimed at Saudi Arabia, a Saudi state-run broadcaster reported, as fighting with the Houthis intensifies.
“The coalition is currently dealing with a threat involving drones and cruise missiles targeting the kingdom,” the broadcaster said.
The coalition gave no figures on how many drones or missiles were fired, where they were launched from or which areas were in their path.
The alert follows days of sharply escalating clashes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis, in which airports and other civilian and energy sites have come under attack.
On Sunday afternoon, an unidentified projectile slammed into Terminal 4 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing one Pakistani resident and wounding 11 others, Saudi authorities said. The Saudi-led coalition added that it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport.
One day earlier, on Saturday, a Houthi strike hit a passenger terminal at the same airport, leaving 13 dead and 309 injured, according to Saudi authorities.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed the Houthis for Saturday’s assault and labeled it a “full-fledged war crime.”
“The coalition is currently dealing with a threat involving drones and cruise missiles targeting the kingdom,” the broadcaster said.
The coalition gave no figures on how many drones or missiles were fired, where they were launched from or which areas were in their path.
The alert follows days of sharply escalating clashes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis, in which airports and other civilian and energy sites have come under attack.
On Sunday afternoon, an unidentified projectile slammed into Terminal 4 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing one Pakistani resident and wounding 11 others, Saudi authorities said. The Saudi-led coalition added that it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport.
One day earlier, on Saturday, a Houthi strike hit a passenger terminal at the same airport, leaving 13 dead and 309 injured, according to Saudi authorities.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed the Houthis for Saturday’s assault and labeled it a “full-fledged war crime.”
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