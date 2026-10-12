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Cambodia Urges Azerbaijan To Open Embassy, Launch Direct Flights


Date: 2026-10-12 07:46:31

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Cambodia has proposed that Azerbaijan open a full-fledged embassy in Phnom Penh and establish direct air service between the two countries to develop bilateral trade, economic ties, and tourism, the president of the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce and chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, Neak Oknha Kith Meng, said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum in Baku on October 12, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

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Trend News Agency

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