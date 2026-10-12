Azerbaijani Official Sees Strong Potential For Non-Oil Ties With Cambodia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Cambodia have significant potential for developing cooperation in non-oil and gas sectors of the economy, the representative of the Azerbaijani delegation, Yusif Abdullayev, said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum in Baku on October 12, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Azerbaijan has significantly developed its infrastructure, strengthened its economy, and created new opportunities for international investors and businesses in recent years.

“Today, Azerbaijan positions itself as an important transportation, logistics, and economic hub connecting Europe and Asia. At the same time, we are actively working to diversify our economy, particularly by developing non-oil and gas sectors. We believe that Cambodia and Azerbaijan have significant potential for developing cooperation in these sectors,” he said.

Yusif Abdullaev noted that approximately 80 Azerbaijani companies representing various industries, including trade and exports, manufacturing, construction materials, agriculture, healthcare, and tourism, are participating in the business forum.

He said that the Azerbaijani side also welcomes the participation of 16 representatives from 12 Cambodian companies operating in the fields of banking and financial services, tourism, information and communication technologies, energy, real estate, agriculture, and water management.

“This diversity is encouraging, as it demonstrates that the opportunities for cooperation between our two countries are not limited to just one or two sectors,” he noted.

Abdullaev also announced that, as part of the forum, a memorandum of understanding will be exchanged between the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce.

“We view this as an important step toward establishing closer institutional ties. I hope that the forum will serve as a starting point for implementing specific projects and developing long-term business partnerships between the two countries,” he said.