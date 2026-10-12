Kremlin: Zelenskyy Lacks Political Will to End War After Trump Remark
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday seized on US President Donald Trump’s call for fresh leadership in Ukraine, saying it showed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lacks the political will to end the war.
In an interview with a Russian state news agency, Peskov said Zelenskyy must own the responsibility and make “difficult decisions” to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to a close.
“Trump said he believes the time has come for a new president. Why? Because the president of Ukraine must make very consequential and very difficult decisions to stop this war,”
Peskov went on to say that the outcome rests on one question, and that Zelenskyy presently does not have the will to act.
“Either Zelenskyy assumes that responsibility and demonstrates that political will, or he does not,”
The comments followed remarks by Trump on Saturday, when he urged Ukraine to “get a new president,” and accused Zelenskyy of squandering multiple chances to end the war.
Trump also condemned Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, cautioning that attacks on refineries could deepen global fuel shortages and hurt American farmers and ranchers.
On Sunday, Zelenskyy said he was prepared to hold presidential elections in Ukraine if Russia agreed to a full 60-day ceasefire. He added that Kyiv was also willing to take de-escalation steps, including a mutual halt to strikes on energy infrastructure.
The same day, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire covering attacks on energy infrastructure, though he offered no details.
Zelenskyy later wrote on US social media platform X that Trump’s announcement was “good news,” but said Russian attacks had continued, including one on a power plant in Kharkiv.
In an interview with a Russian state news agency, Peskov said Zelenskyy must own the responsibility and make “difficult decisions” to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to a close.
“Trump said he believes the time has come for a new president. Why? Because the president of Ukraine must make very consequential and very difficult decisions to stop this war,”
Peskov went on to say that the outcome rests on one question, and that Zelenskyy presently does not have the will to act.
“Either Zelenskyy assumes that responsibility and demonstrates that political will, or he does not,”
The comments followed remarks by Trump on Saturday, when he urged Ukraine to “get a new president,” and accused Zelenskyy of squandering multiple chances to end the war.
Trump also condemned Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, cautioning that attacks on refineries could deepen global fuel shortages and hurt American farmers and ranchers.
On Sunday, Zelenskyy said he was prepared to hold presidential elections in Ukraine if Russia agreed to a full 60-day ceasefire. He added that Kyiv was also willing to take de-escalation steps, including a mutual halt to strikes on energy infrastructure.
The same day, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire covering attacks on energy infrastructure, though he offered no details.
Zelenskyy later wrote on US social media platform X that Trump’s announcement was “good news,” but said Russian attacks had continued, including one on a power plant in Kharkiv.
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