Juniper Systems Launches The New Alta Rugged Tablet, Powered By Android, With A Leaner Design And On-Device AI

Alta Rugged Tablet main image

Alta Rugged Tablet with water on the screen and EMR stylus

Alta Rugged Tablet on a construction site

The new Alta tablet has a leaner design, longer battery life, precise touch profiles that adjust to your needs, and AI capabilities on the device.

- Tim Royer

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Juniper Systems is excited to announce the AltaTM Rugged Tablet, the new rugged, edge AI tablet, powered by Android and built to deliver modern mobility, the latest in on-device AI capabilities, and reliable all-day performance in the most demanding environments.

Alta is purpose-built for professionals who need rugged technology that performs wherever their jobs take them. The new model features a lean design, the latest premium processor, a brighter 8-inch display, hot-swappable batteries with an optional extended battery, and an add-on passive EMR stylus.

“Alta is designed to work where you work,” said Tim Royer, Product Manager for Alta.“It was carefully matched to modern uses without blindly adding specs or features that would increase cost or consume more power but not improve the user experience.”

Among those strategic features, one of the most notable is the rugged tablet's on-device AI capabilities. Running AI and machine learning models directly on the device, rather than on remote cloud servers, gives customers rapid data analysis and enhanced security.

Royer described how this state-of-the-art technology is being applied to Juniper Systems' newest tablet.“Alta is AI-enabled to work with apps that use object detection, speech recognition and audio classification, and some generative AI. We've specifically taken advantage of the AI capabilities to enhance and automate the touchscreen behavior.”

According to Royer, Alta also has the unique ability“to securely enable and disable Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, NFC, GPS, or all radios without hardware changes, and without custom operating systems,” which can be critical for users in sensitive or restricted areas.

Built on Android 16, Juniper Systems' newest tablet delivers enterprise-ready performance with superior processing power.

“The processor used on Alta has the highest sustained performance per watt of processors in its class. It is made for consistent performance over the workday, and the design supports continuous load without thermal throttling or collapse,” said Royer.“It's a strong marathon runner, not a sprinter.”

Alta has a slimmer profile than its Mesa predecessor, while maintaining the rugged features customers have come to rely on. The device is engineered to meet MIL-STD-810H test procedures and an IP68 rating for dust and water ingress protection.

“The design has been upgraded,” Royer said.“Alta is thinner than the Mesa and has a larger, brighter display. Other familiar features, like the physical keyboard and rugged construction, were brought forward.”

The displays on Juniper Systems' field devices have been built to work reliably with finger, glove, stylus, and in wet conditions for several product generations. This new rugged tablet delivers even more.

“Alta goes one step further and employs digitizer and EMR technology in the screen, and an optional stylus for precise interactions, even when water is flowing across the display,” Royer stated.

“And both the standard and extended batteries use a polymer solution that widens our operating temperatures to as low as -20 °F and up to 140 °F without sacrificing runtime.”

To keep teams productive through long shifts, Alta offers expanded runtime with two battery options. Users can choose a standard battery for approximately 7 to 8 hours of operation, or an extended battery for 18 to 19 hours of runtime. Both are removable and hot-swappable, reducing downtime in the field.

Key features of Alta include:

.Lean, ergonomic design

.Larger, brighter 8-inch display with 1000 NITS for clearer outdoor visibility

.Optional extended, hot-swappable battery for longer runtime

.Optional passive EMR stylus for precise, battery-free input

.Touchscreen built for fingers, gloves, stylus, and wet conditions

.Meets MIL-STD-810H test procedures

.IP68 waterproof and dustproof ingress protection

.Operating temperature range of -20°F to 140°F

.Android 16 OS with enterprise-ready performance and planned security and version upgrades through Android 20

Alta is designed for field professionals who need a rugged tablet that is stripped of unnecessary bulk, while delivering speed, durability, and security. From utility crews and public works teams to mapping, construction, and industrial users, Alta brings together the essential tools needed to work confidently in real-world conditions.

“With Alta, we focused on consistent, practical performance for the full workday,” Royer said.“It's designed to give customers the toolset they need in the field, in a form factor that is easier to carry and easier to use.”

For more information about Alta, visit junipersys.

Tyler Stevenson

Juniper Systems Inc.

+1 435-753-1881

Alta Rugged Tablet | Built for You

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Juniper Systems Launches the New Alta Rugged Tablet, Powered by Android, with a Leaner Design and On-Device AI News Provided By Juniper Systems October 12, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Technology



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