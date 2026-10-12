Europe's Energy Storage Industry Came Together At Maxxen Day 2026

Ruben Valiente Managing Director of Maxxen Energy

Maxxen Energy Factory

Maxxen Day Panel How Europe Finances Flexibility

Maxxen Day Panel What European Developers Have Learned

Maxxen Day Panel

More than 300 industry representatives from 18 European countries gathered in Türkiye

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At Maxxen Day 2026, Maxxen Energy opened its factory in Türkiye to the European energy storage industry and showed the most advanced BESS factory in Europe. The event brought together more than 300 guests from 18 European countries and nearly 120 companies across the BESS value chain. Discussions covered the technology landscape, market outlook and revenues, financing, risk management, as well as project development and scaling.Maxxen Day 2026 welcomed energy industry executives, investors, project developers, technology companies and business partners from all across the European continent, from the UK to Türkiye.Maxxen Energy's factory in Aydın, Türkiye, opened in December 2025. In just nine months, the company has delivered more than 600 MWh across 20+ projects, reaching nearly 5% of the European grid-scale BESS market. Maxxen believes this makes it the fastest-growing European BESS manufacturer ever. At the event, Maxxen also announced its membership of SolarPower Europe.The future of Europe's energy storage market took centre stageSessions explored the technology landscape, market dynamics and revenue outlook for Europe's energy storage market.Panels looked at how to finance the investments needed to meet the growing demand for flexibility, and at the role of risk management and insurance in securing that financing. Project developers shared what they learned moving from their first projects to large-scale portfolios, and the challenges of scaling.Sessions and panels featuring international companies including Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Wood Mackenzie, Clean Horizon, Solas Capital, Volteo Capital, Gresham House, Munich Re, Zagope, Luxera and Crowmie brought perspectives from across the BESS value chain.“We are shaping the future of the industry, together”Ruben Valiente, Managing Director of Maxxen Energy, said:“At Maxxen Day we opened our factory in Türkiye to the European battery storage industry and showed what we believe is one of the most advanced BESS factories in Europe. We also believe Maxxen is the fastest-growing European BESS manufacturer ever, with more than 600 MWh delivered in just nine months. It was a privilege to host guests from all across the European continent, from the UK to Türkiye. Many told us it was one of the best industry events they had attended. None of this happens without people and culture. My thanks go to the Maxxen Energy team, and to our colleagues in Türkiye in particular, who work tirelessly and welcome everyone with great warmth. As a European company, we are proud to contribute to Europe's energy transition, and we look forward to doing so alongside our peers at SolarPower Europe.”Guests saw the factory in actionAfter the sessions, the programme continued with factory tours and product presentations. Guests followed the production of battery energy storage systems step by step and spoke directly with Maxxen's engineering and technical teams.A networking gathering gave participants time to continue the conversation and build new business connections. On the second day, guests took part in a cultural programme showcasing the heritage of the Aegean region.About Maxxen Energy:Founded in 2024, Zug-based Maxxen Energy AG develops next-generation energy storage solutions. Maxxen serves a broad customer base, from renewable energy project developers and operators of utility-scale applications to commercial and industrial electricity consumers.The company uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, widely adopted in battery energy storage systems (BESS), to manufacture its energy storage solutions. Maxxen manages its strategy, marketing, business development, sales, product management and after-sales support operations from its headquarters in Switzerland.

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Europe's energy storage industry came together at Maxxen Day 2026 News Provided By Aristo İletişim October 12, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Technology



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