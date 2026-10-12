Sofema Aviation To Restrict Training Platform Access For Companies Listed On Blacklistro

Starting October 1, 2026, the aviation training provider will require client companies to maintain clear financial records on the global default registry.

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation regulatory training and consulting provider Sofema Aviation announced a new corporate policy restricting access to its online learning platforms for entities listed as financial defaulters on Blacklist, effective October 1, 2026.Under the updated terms, Sofema Aviation will integrate Blacklist's global registry into its client onboarding and account renewal workflows. Organizations currently flagged on the registry for unfulfilled financial obligations will be denied access to the provider's regulatory, mandatory, and vocational courses.With a client base exceeding 3,500 corporate entities globally, Sofema Aviation outlined the measures as part of an effort to address unpaid accounts and financial defaults within the commercial aviation industry."As a training partner to over 3,500 organizations across the globe, we believe it is our corporate responsibility to foster an ecosystem built on trust, transparency, and financial accountability," said Steve Bentley, FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation. "Our collaboration with Blacklist sends a clear message: ethical business practices are non-negotiable. We will no longer facilitate the regulatory compliance and operational readiness of companies that consistently fail to meet their financial obligations to others in the industry."Blacklist operates as an international registry tracking aviation entities with documented financial defaults, enabling businesses to assess counterparty credit risk. By implementing cross-referencing against the Blacklist database, Sofema Aviation aims to limit platform access to compliant organizations.Corporate clients currently utilizing Sofema Aviation's training services are advised to verify their standing on the registry prior to October 1, 2026, to prevent potential disruption to employee training programs.

Steve Bentley

Sofema Aviation Services

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Sofema Aviation to Restrict Training Platform Access for Companies Listed on Blacklist News Provided By Sofema Aviation Services October 12, 2026, 11:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Education



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