Inference Overtakes Training: 2026 Is The Year AI Moved Into Production

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As companies move AI from experiments into everyday products, OMC Cloud outlines what changes in the AI infrastructure behind them.

- Amit Zeno, VP of Sales at OMC CloudNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time, companies will spend more on running AI models than on training them. Gartner forecasts that spending on AI inference in AI-optimized cloud infrastructure will reach $23.3 billion in 2026, overtaking the $19 billion expected for training. It is a sign that AI in production has become the norm rather than the experiment, and it is reshaping AI infrastructure in 2026.Inference means running trained AI models in live products. Training happens once, or a few times, when a model is built. Inference happens every time a user asks a question, uploads an image or receives a recommendation, around the clock. That is the real difference in inference vs. training: a project that ends versus a service that never stops.According to Gartner, inference will account for 55% of AI-optimized infrastructure-as-a-service spending in 2026 and 59% in 2027. The shift is still gathering pace.The numbers behind this shift are large. Gartner forecasts that spending on AI-optimized infrastructure as a service will reach $42.3 billion in 2026. That is up about 96% from $21.5 billion in 2025, and Gartner expects $66.1 billion in 2027.Across all of AI, Gartner expects worldwide spending to reach $2.67 trillion in 2026, a 49.5% increase. Of that, $1.48 trillion will go to infrastructure. Hardeep Singh, senior principal research analyst at Gartner, attributes the growth in part to "the rapid operationalization of AI across enterprise applications and workflows.""A year ago, most of the GPU requests we received were for experiments," said Amit Zeno, VP of Sales at OMC Cloud. "Today, customers come to us with a model that already works. They ask a simple question: how do we run it every day, reliably, at a cost we can plan for? That is a different infrastructure conversation. In 2026 it is the one we are having most often."According to OMC Cloud, moving AI into production changes four things about the infrastructure beneath it.Stability before raw power. A service that answers users all day needs high availability and steady capacity, not just a burst of compute for a one-time project. Capacity planning replaces the race for peak performance.The right GPU for the job. Inference does not always need the largest card. Some workloads run well on a workstation-class GPU, while large models need high-memory cards such as the NVIDIA H200.A cost that can be planned. When AI is part of the product, its infrastructure becomes a recurring expense that belongs in the budget, not an experiment that ends.Where the data lives. A model in production handles real customer data. Data security and the physical location of the servers matter more than they did in the lab.Together, these four changes move AI from a research budget line to an operations budget line. Teams that once planned for training capacity now plan for availability, memory and data location.OMC Cloud has built its cloud infrastructure for AI around this stage. The company has owned and operated its own infrastructure since 1995. Its GPU cloud offers NVIDIA GPU servers for every stage of production. The NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 carries 96 GB of GDDR7 memory and the NVIDIA H200 carries 141 GB of HBM3e memory. For the largest models, OMC Cloud offers the NVIDIA B300 with 288 GB of memory.Customers run inference alongside cloud servers, storage and virtual desktops on the same platform. The infrastructure is ISO 27001 certified and backed by a 99.95% uptime SLA, with human support available around the clock.Companies moving AI workloads into production can learn more atAbout OMC CloudOMC Cloud is a cloud infrastructure provider founded in 1995. The company owns and operates its own hardware, offering cloud servers, NVIDIA GPU servers, storage and virtual desktop solutions to businesses worldwide, backed by a 99.95% uptime SLA and ISO 27001 certification. Learn more at

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Inference Overtakes Training: 2026 Is the Year AI Moved Into Production News Provided By O.M.C COMPUTERS & COMMUNICATIONS LTD October 12, 2026, 11:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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