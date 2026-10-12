America's AI Ambitions Face An Infrastructure Test At Powering The AI Decade Forum

Powering the AI Decade 2026 | Data Centers & Energy Policy Forum | Tysons, VA | Free

Northern Virginia forum on October 15 will explore the energy, investment and regulatory challenges shaping America's AI infrastructure expansion.

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The October 15 forum in Northern Virginia will examine the energy, investment and regulatory decisions shaping America's AI infrastructure expansion.Knowledge Networks, through its Regulating AI platform, and The American Bazaar will host Powering the AI Decade: Data Centers and Energy Policy Forum on October 15, 2026, at Towers Crescent Conference Center in Vienna, Virginia. The half-day event will bring together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders and investors to examine the policy and commercial decisions shaping America's AI infrastructure expansion.America's artificial intelligence ambitions depend on more than technological breakthroughs. Building the data centers needed to support AI requires reliable electricity, transmission capacity, investment and regulatory approvals, raising questions about how quickly the United States can expand its digital infrastructure and who will bear the associated costs.The forum comes ahead of the 2027 legislative and congressional sessions, bringing together stakeholders to discuss infrastructure priorities likely to influence AI development over the coming years.The Infrastructure Behind AI GrowthData center development involves challenges extending beyond technology, including power availability, water access, site selection, grid interconnection and community acceptance. Policymakers and industry leaders must also address how infrastructure costs are allocated and which levels of government control project approvals.The keynote,“America's Digital Infrastructure at an Inflection Point,” will examine demand growth, grid readiness and federal priorities expected to influence data center policy over the next two years. The session will frame these issues as decisions with immediate political and commercial consequences, rather than solely as technical challenges.The first panel,“The Builders: What It Actually Takes to Get Built,” will explore the practical constraints affecting large-scale data center development. The discussion will examine power availability, water access, siting constraints and community considerations that shape projects, with a focus on what could accelerate infrastructure delivery. The listed panelist is Nancy Novak, Chief Innovation Officer at Compass Datacenters.Who Pays for the GridAs data centers place new demands on electricity infrastructure, cost allocation has become a central commercial and regulatory question.The second panel,“Who Pays for the Grid,” will examine who should bear the cost of the electricity and grid infrastructure required by new data centers. The discussion will address large-load electricity tariffs, cost allocation and interconnection queues, including decisions being considered in Virginia, PJM and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.Scheduled panelists include Ted Trabue, Interim Chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia; Stephen D. Haner, Senior Fellow for Energy & the Environment at the Thomas Jefferson Institute; Michael Giberson, Senior Fellow, Energy, at the R Street Institute; and Andrew Major, Utilities Attorney at the Virginia State Corporation Commission.The third panel,“Permission to Build: Federal, State and Local,” will examine who holds the authority to determine where and how data centers can be built. Speakers will discuss permitting jurisdiction, federal preemption, measurement standards and incentive structures, with reference to legislation moving through state legislatures and Congress.Scheduled panelists include Rep. James Walkinshaw, U.S. Representative for Virginia's 11th District; Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, U.S. Representative for Virginia's 10th District; Sen. Kannan Srinivasan, Virginia state senator; and Jon C. Porter, former Member of Congress.Financing Infrastructure and Building Public SupportThe fourth panel,“Financing the Build: Capital, Funding and Policy Risk,” will focus on how policy uncertainty affects infrastructure investment. The discussion will explore how permitting delays, electricity tariff uncertainty and community opposition can influence underwriting decisions, project timelines and the pace of capital deployment.Scheduled panelists include Del. John McAuliff, Virginia House of Delegates, representing D–Loudoun, and Barbara Gutierrez, Managing Director, Natural Resources, at Aon.Following the financing discussion, the forum's signature session,“AI on the Ballot: What the Public Is Telling Washington,” will examine public opinion and local acceptance as factors influencing AI infrastructure development. Presented under Knowledge Networks'“AI on the Ballot” banner, the nonpartisan session will explore what shapes local sentiment, why some projects secure approval while others encounter resistance, and what these attitudes could mean for the policy agenda heading into 2027.Scheduled panelists include Michael R. Turner, Vice Chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors; Supervisor Laura A. TeKrony, representing Loudoun County's Little River District; and Jessica Mason, Senior Analyst at Embold Research.The program will conclude with closing remarks at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time, following a day of discussions on the infrastructure, investment and policy choices shaping the next phase of AI development.Expanding the Reach of AI Policy ConversationsThrough its event listing, AllEvents is helping bring Powering the AI Decade to audiences exploring upcoming business events and professional gatherings. The listing gives prospective attendees an opportunity to learn about the forum's discussions on AI infrastructure, energy policy and the regulatory decisions shaping America's AI future. Those interested in the conversation can explore the event details and register through AllEvents, providing a direct way to discover the forum and secure a place at the gathering.Event DetailsEvent: Powering the AI Decade: Data Centers and Energy Policy ForumDate: Thursday, October 15, 2026Time: 10:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Eastern TimeVenue: Towers Crescent Conference Center, 1850 Towers Crescent Plaza, Vienna, Virginia 22182, USAOrganizers: Knowledge Networks, through its Regulating AI platform, and The American BazaarEvent details and registration information are available on AllEvents.About the OrganizersKnowledge Networks works across AI policy, leadership and innovation through initiatives including Regulating AI, the ERAI Fellowship, Policyora and CAIO Connect.The American Bazaar is a US-based media and events platform covering business, technology, policy and issues relevant to the Indian American community and the broader diaspora.About AllEventsAllEvents is a global event discovery, promotion and ticketing platform that helps people discover events across cities and categories, from conferences and business forums to concerts, festivals and community gatherings. The platform enables event organizers to list and promote their events, reach potential attendees, and manage event registrations and ticket sales. Attendees can explore events and register or book tickets through AllEvents.

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America's AI Ambitions Face an Infrastructure Test at Powering the AI Decade Forum News Provided By AllEvents October 12, 2026, 11:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Politics, Technology



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