Congress Turned Himachal Bhawan Into Political Hub: Anurag Thakur

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday accused Congress leaders of making baseless allegations against constitutional institutions and turning Himachal Bhawan in the national capital into a political hub.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said,“Congress leaders are making baseless statements against constitutional institutions. Now, they have turned Himachal Bhawan into a political hub. This is not the first such instance. During the AI Summit, Congress staged a shameless, shirtless protest in front of the world."

He alleged that Congress workers who fled the protest were given shelter at Himachal Bhawan by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and were later accommodated in Himachal Pradesh.

“Today, Congress workers have shamelessly gathered at Himachal Bhawan in Mandi House. Around 200–250 people have made it difficult for the general public to visit the premises. Himachal officials, leaders and others are also facing difficulties in entering and leaving the building,” he added.

Thakur further alleged that the Congress government was pushing Himachal Pradesh into debt while using the state's Bhawan in Delhi for political activities.

“You have ruined Himachal Pradesh terribly and turned Himachal Bhawan into your political fortress,” he said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, are marching towards the Supreme Court to raise the issue of alleged“vote chori” (vote theft).

During a press conference, Gandhi said he would file a petition in the Supreme Court at 3 p.m. against alleged vote theft.

Earlier, Gandhi had said that the INDIA bloc would submit a memorandum to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on behalf of the country.

Separately, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, visited the Parliament Street Police Station to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The CJP has also given the Delhi Police 24 hours to provide a date for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.