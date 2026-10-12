Rahul Gandhi Only Knows How To Spread Anarchy, Create Instability: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making“baseless” allegations against constitutional institutions and attempting to“create political instability” amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thakur alleged that Rahul Gandhi lacked a proper understanding of facts, rules and laws and was instead focused on creating disorder and questioning constitutional authorities.

"Rahul Gandhi may be the Leader of the Opposition, but he is a leader who knows neither the facts nor the arguments, rules, regulations or laws. He only knows how to spread anarchy, create instability, undermine constitutional offices and institutions, and tarnish India's image across the world," Thakur said.

The BJP MP also questioned Rahul Gandhi's repeated allegations of "vote theft", claiming that the Congress leader was effectively challenging the people's mandate without presenting sufficient evidence to support his claims.

"Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about 'vote theft', but in reality, he is challenging the public's mandate. He makes baseless claims. He is a leader dealing in empty rhetoric. His entire political agenda is built on hollow statements, baseless accusations, meaningless actions, protests, facts... Ground reality is that there is nothing substantial in his statements. He repeatedly makes allegations and then goes to court and apologises. That is his track record," Thakur said.

He further accused the Congress leader of making the Election Commission of India (ECI), electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) a "scapegoat to target" whenever the party suffers electoral defeats, instead of accepting the outcome of elections.

"Rahul ji, the country doesn't need noise, allegations or political statements, but truth, evidence, and clear answers," he added.

Referring to the INDIA bloc's efforts to raise its concerns over the SIR exercise before the judiciary, Thakur questioned the opposition's attempt to seek a discussion with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) while the matter was sub judice.

"How can he seek a discussion with the CJI if this SIR issue is sub judice? The CJI made it clear that he should file a petition," Thakur said.

"You know that Rahul Gandhi has faced setbacks in court several times in the past and has apologised. Now he thinks that if he goes out on the streets and repeatedly tells lies, people will start believing them to be true. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have a very clear strategy: if they cannot rule, they will spread anarchy," he added.

Thakur maintained that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had the right to raise their concerns and approach the judiciary, but accused them of behaving as though they were above established constitutional procedures and institutions.

"The people of the country have every right to present their case before the court. Rahul Gandhi, you too have every right to present your views. But Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party consider themselves an extra-constitutional body," he said.

The BJP leader also challenged the Congress to make public the evidence it had claimed to possess in support of its allegations against the Election Commission, insisting that criticism of constitutional institutions must be backed by verifiable facts.

"There might be allegations against the ECI, but where is the evidence? Rahul Gandhi had said that he would present the evidence, but it is still not made public... Disagreement is fine, but if allegations are made against the Constitutional institutions, then there must be evidence," he added.

"The responsibility lies not only with the government but also with the LoP," he added.

This comes amid the Congress-led INDIA Bloc's march towards the Supreme Court, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities in the revision exercise and raised concerns over the electoral rolls, while the BJP has defended the process and accused the Congress of politicising the issue.

The INDIA Bloc leaders had also sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to discuss their concerns. However, the CJI declined their request and advised them to approach the court through a petition in accordance with the established legal procedure.

Following this, a bus carrying Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA Bloc leaders departed from the Constitution Club of India towards the Supreme Court.