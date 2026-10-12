Telangana Minister Urges NHAI To Expedite Expansion Of Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Telangana's Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday urged National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to expedite the expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Machilipatnam National Highway-65 and commence the work as soon as possible.

The minister met the NHAI Chairman and Member, Projects, Vipnesh Sharma, in New Delhi to discuss this critical project.

Responding to the minister's request, NHAI Chairman Yadav announced that November 11 has been set as the deadline for submitting tenders for the project and assured that the work would begin by January 2027.

According to an official release, the minister expressed concern over the ever-increasing traffic congestion and frequent road accidents on this national highway, which is vital for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He urged NHAI officials to accelerate the tender process for the highway's expansion-prioritising commuter safety-and to ensure that construction work begins without delay.

The proposed project entails expanding the existing four-lane highway to six lanes and developing service roads on both sides, along with controlled-access facilities.

The minister stated that upon completion, this expansion would facilitate smoother vehicular movement, reduce traffic congestion, and save travel time. He emphasised that the project would play a significant role in preventing accidents and enhancing road safety.

The minister noted that the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway serves as a vital transportation route for thousands of travellers and motorists daily, as he sought that the expansion work must be undertaken with the utmost priority, aiming to reduce accidents on this route and ensure a safe and comfortable journey for the public.

Venkat Reddy stated that road development goes beyond merely enhancing travel facilities; it also involves saving lives, boosting commercial activities, and strengthening transport connectivity between the Telugu states.

He affirmed that they would maintain continuous coordination with central agencies to ensure the timely completion of the NH-65 expansion works.