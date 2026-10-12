BMNR Stock Gains With Ethereum Outpacing Bitcoin After $84K Bounce Ahead Of CPI Report This Week



Crypto analyst Ted Pillows identified resistance for Ethereum between $2,560 and $2,570 and said a breakout could open the way toward $2,700.

U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $681 million in net outflows last week, their largest weekly withdrawal since June, according to SoSoValue. Bitcoin remained down nearly 6% for the year and more than 30% below its October 2025 record high.

Ethereum (ETH) treasury BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) led gains among the large-cap crypto equities on Monday morning, with the leading altcoin outpacing Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum's price rose as much as 2.2% to around $2,550 after Bitcoin recovered over the weekend to more than $84,000. However, in early morning trade on Monday, Bitcoin's price had pared gains to trade at around $83,300, up 0.5% in the last 24 hours.

BMNR stock rose as much as 3% in premarket trading, but on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Tom Lee-backed enterprise remained in 'bearish' territory over the past day.

Sharplink (SBET), another Ethereum treasury company, also saw gains. SBET stock rose as much as 2.9% in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment improving to 'bearish' from the 'extremely bearish' zone over the past day.

Crypto Stocks Rise, Oil Prices Ease

Other large crypto-equities including Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase (COIN) and Circle (CRCL) were also in the green during pre-market trade, while oil prices moved in the opposite direction. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.8% to $90.28, reversing part of Thursday's spike that had added to market uncertainty.

MSTR stock gained around 1.5% in pre-market trade, COIN stock gained 1.7%, and CRCL stock gained 1.8%.

The decline in crude oil prices followed President Donald Trump's Friday announcement that his administration had reached an agreement for Russia to supply 300,000 metric tons of diesel fuel to international and domestic markets. The arrangement was described as a partial easing of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil imports.

Trump also said Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate“energy ceasefire” to halt strikes on energy infrastructure. Ukrainian officials said they had not been consulted, however, and Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grid continued.

The moves also come ahead of the September consumer price index (CPI) report on Wednesday, which could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh is also scheduled to speak on Friday, making the week's economic and policy developments a focus for crypto traders.

Ethereum Faces Resistance Near $2,570

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows said Ethereum had returned above $2,550 but faced resistance in the $2,560 to $2,570 range. A sustained move above that zone could open the way for a rally toward $2,700, he said in a post on X.

Pillows also described buyers as being firmly in control of Bitcoin's market, pointing to the cryptocurrency's recovery over the weekend. However, Bitcoin's retreat from its weekend highs suggests traders are still assessing whether the rebound can gain momentum.

How Is Retail Feeling About Bitcoin's Price?

U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $681 million in net outflows last week, their largest weekly withdrawal since June, according to SoSoValue data.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum continued to trend in 'extremely bearish' territory over the past day, while sentiment around Bitcoin trended in 'bearish' territory.

Some traders remained cautiously optimistic about the rebound. One Stocktwits user noted that U.S. stock indexes were showing mixed signals but said Bitcoin was recovering and approaching a key reversal level.

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Another trader said they planned to hold their long positions and wait to see how the market developed.

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Bitcoin's price is still down nearly 6% for the year despite its recovery from year-to-date lows of $57,000, and is trading over 30% below its record high of over $126,000 seen in October last year.

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