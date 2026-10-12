WPL 2027: Tara Norris Traded To Mumbai Indians From UP Warriorz

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Tara Norris, the left-arm pacer from the USA, has been traded to the Mumbai Indians (MI) from UP Warriorz (UPW) for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027, which will be held from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

Tara, who was previously part of MI London, will join the Mumbai Indians for WPL 2027 at her existing fee of Rs 10 Lakh.

"Mumbai Indians have completed their first-ever trade in the Women's Premier League, bringing USA international and left-arm pacer Tara Norris into the team. Having previously been part of MI London, Norris now joins Mumbai Indians' WPL squad, bringing her experience across the global T20 game to the team," MI said in a release.

UPW, who finished at the bottom of the WPL 2026 points table, executed a sweeping squad cleanup on the retention deadline day last month by parting ways with international players Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon, and Amy Jones, alongside domestic names like Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, and India leg-spinner Asha Sobhana.

Despite the exits, the franchise has retained an 11-member core that features premier overseas stars in captain Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Ecclestone, and Tara Norris. The retained Indian contingent is headlined by star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, alongside Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Shipra Giri, and Simran Shaikh.

The two-time champions said that Norris adds depth and versatility to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack as the team builds towards the upcoming WPL 2027 season.

Norris made history at the inaugural WPL auction after becoming the first player from the Associate nations to be picked by a franchise. She represented the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the opening season and became the first bowler to register a five-wicket haul in the league.

As a left-arm swing bowler, Tara has played for the England Women's Academy, Southern Vipers, Southern Brave, Loughborough Lightning, Sussex, and the USA.

The player retention period for the WPL 2027 season officially ended on September 28. Across the five WPL franchises – Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) – 63 players, including 23 overseas stars, have been retained, ahead of the fifth season of the league.

A total of 27 slots, including 7 overseas slots, remain available ahead of the auction, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi on October 28.

IANS

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