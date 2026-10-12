North Korea’s Missile Launches May Respond to South Korean Hypersonic Test
(MENAFN) North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on Monday may have been intended as a response to South Korea’s successful test of a hypersonic glide vehicle last week, according to the South Korean military.
The assessment followed the launch of multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, with at least one reportedly traveling more than 900 kilometers (559 miles).
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the launches at approximately 9:20 a.m. local time (0020 GMT) from an area near Pyongyang.
JCS spokesperson Jang Do-young said the launches might also be aimed at showcasing advances in North Korea’s five-year defense development program. However, he declined to confirm whether the missiles were hypersonic or intermediate-range weapons, explaining that additional technical analysis was necessary.
South Korea carried out its first test launch of a hypersonic glide vehicle on Thursday, in what appeared to be a demonstration of its increasingly advanced missile capabilities.
Japan also detected two suspected ballistic missiles during the latest launches. Reports indicated that both projectiles fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
The developments come amid heightened tensions following a land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone on September 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers, leaving two of them seriously wounded.
The assessment followed the launch of multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, with at least one reportedly traveling more than 900 kilometers (559 miles).
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the launches at approximately 9:20 a.m. local time (0020 GMT) from an area near Pyongyang.
JCS spokesperson Jang Do-young said the launches might also be aimed at showcasing advances in North Korea’s five-year defense development program. However, he declined to confirm whether the missiles were hypersonic or intermediate-range weapons, explaining that additional technical analysis was necessary.
South Korea carried out its first test launch of a hypersonic glide vehicle on Thursday, in what appeared to be a demonstration of its increasingly advanced missile capabilities.
Japan also detected two suspected ballistic missiles during the latest launches. Reports indicated that both projectiles fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
The developments come amid heightened tensions following a land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone on September 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers, leaving two of them seriously wounded.
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