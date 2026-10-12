Audi Deliveries Plunge 19.7 Percent in Q3 as China Slump Deepens
(MENAFN) Audi posted a sharp drop in third-quarter sales, with global deliveries sliding 19.7% to 314,900 vehicles as the Volkswagen Group brand struggled with a shrinking market in China.
The slump extends a worsening trend. Audi’s deliveries had already fallen 8% in the second quarter.
Electric models offered no cushion. Global sales of the brand’s fully electric vehicles dropped 21.5% year-on-year to 48,700 in the three-month period.
Over the first nine months, total deliveries declined 11.4% from a year earlier to 1.04 million vehicles.
Like other German manufacturers, Audi has been squeezed by local competition and soft demand in the Chinese market. Its deliveries there fell nearly 25% over the nine-month period.
The slump extends a worsening trend. Audi’s deliveries had already fallen 8% in the second quarter.
Electric models offered no cushion. Global sales of the brand’s fully electric vehicles dropped 21.5% year-on-year to 48,700 in the three-month period.
Over the first nine months, total deliveries declined 11.4% from a year earlier to 1.04 million vehicles.
Like other German manufacturers, Audi has been squeezed by local competition and soft demand in the Chinese market. Its deliveries there fell nearly 25% over the nine-month period.
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