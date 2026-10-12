Student Suspected of Shooting Principal, Teacher at French School
(MENAFN) A principal and a teacher were shot and wounded at a middle school in Aubagne, southern France, on Monday, Education Minister Edouard Geffray said, and a student is now the suspected gunman.
In a post on US social media company X, Geffray wrote:
“A student is suspected of being responsible.”
Geffray said he was heading to Lakanal middle school alongside Interior Minister Laurent Nunez and Sabrina Roubache, a lawmaker representing the Bouches-du-Rhone department.
The 53-year-old principal was hit in the right hip, and the 37-year-old teacher was wounded in the thigh, a French broadcaster reported. A source close to the case told the broadcaster that neither injury is life-threatening.
Police arrested a 14-year-old student at the school on suspicion of carrying out the shooting, the broadcaster said. It added that prosecutors have opened an attempted murder investigation.
Aubagne Mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari said no students were hurt.
Local reports indicated the attack had no connection to the high school protests under way across France, and the school had not been affected by a blockade.
Geffray pledged that the education system would stand firm behind the stricken school community.
“Faced with this new attack, the National Education system will, as always, remain united and strong around an educational community that has been severely affected.”
He called the shooting “an unacceptable act” and said it demonstrated the “spread of unbridled violence” in French society.
“Against this, we must all mobilize, in our words and in our actions.”
In a post on US social media company X, Geffray wrote:
“A student is suspected of being responsible.”
Geffray said he was heading to Lakanal middle school alongside Interior Minister Laurent Nunez and Sabrina Roubache, a lawmaker representing the Bouches-du-Rhone department.
The 53-year-old principal was hit in the right hip, and the 37-year-old teacher was wounded in the thigh, a French broadcaster reported. A source close to the case told the broadcaster that neither injury is life-threatening.
Police arrested a 14-year-old student at the school on suspicion of carrying out the shooting, the broadcaster said. It added that prosecutors have opened an attempted murder investigation.
Aubagne Mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari said no students were hurt.
Local reports indicated the attack had no connection to the high school protests under way across France, and the school had not been affected by a blockade.
Geffray pledged that the education system would stand firm behind the stricken school community.
“Faced with this new attack, the National Education system will, as always, remain united and strong around an educational community that has been severely affected.”
He called the shooting “an unacceptable act” and said it demonstrated the “spread of unbridled violence” in French society.
“Against this, we must all mobilize, in our words and in our actions.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment