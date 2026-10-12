Saudi Arabia Reaffirms Commitment to Reliable Energy Supplies
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia remains determined to maintain uninterrupted energy supplies regardless of circumstances, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Sunday, stressing the Kingdom’s resilience amid mounting challenges.
“Like a phoenix; we rise from the ashes every time, again and again, and no one can break our resolve,” the minister declared.
He made the remarks during the opening of the 17th International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting (IEF17), hosted by Saudi Arabia through its Ministry of Energy and co-hosted by Italy and Nigeria. The gathering was held under the theme Energy Security and Shared Goals in a New Era, according to an official statement.
The meeting took place against a backdrop of continuing regional tensions and volatility in energy markets following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February. The situation was further complicated by the resumption of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group, which is aligned with Tehran, against Saudi Arabia in July.
During his opening address, Prince Abdulaziz highlighted the Kingdom’s ability to sustain energy deliveries and maintain investment despite difficult conditions.
“The Kingdom has demonstrated its ability to ensure the reliability of energy supplies, continue investing, and remain prepared to face various circumstances and challenges.”
The minister also reiterated Riyadh’s determination to meet its commitments and withstand future pressures, emphasizing that the country would continue pursuing its development objectives despite regional uncertainty.
"Everyone now recognizes that the Kingdom is capable of standing firm and confronting challenges. No one will be able to undermine our determination or deter us from continuing our path of progress and fulfilling our commitments, whatever the circumstances.
“Like a phoenix; we rise from the ashes every time, again and again, and no one can break our resolve,” the minister declared.
He made the remarks during the opening of the 17th International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting (IEF17), hosted by Saudi Arabia through its Ministry of Energy and co-hosted by Italy and Nigeria. The gathering was held under the theme Energy Security and Shared Goals in a New Era, according to an official statement.
The meeting took place against a backdrop of continuing regional tensions and volatility in energy markets following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February. The situation was further complicated by the resumption of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group, which is aligned with Tehran, against Saudi Arabia in July.
During his opening address, Prince Abdulaziz highlighted the Kingdom’s ability to sustain energy deliveries and maintain investment despite difficult conditions.
“The Kingdom has demonstrated its ability to ensure the reliability of energy supplies, continue investing, and remain prepared to face various circumstances and challenges.”
The minister also reiterated Riyadh’s determination to meet its commitments and withstand future pressures, emphasizing that the country would continue pursuing its development objectives despite regional uncertainty.
"Everyone now recognizes that the Kingdom is capable of standing firm and confronting challenges. No one will be able to undermine our determination or deter us from continuing our path of progress and fulfilling our commitments, whatever the circumstances.
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