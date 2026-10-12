Saudi Coalition Downs Houthi Missile Targeting Khamis Mushait
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen announced early Monday that its forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a post on the social media platform X.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense had issued a warning for the nearby city of Abha before subsequently announcing that the danger had passed.
The interception occurred amid a renewed wave of Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including strikes against airports.
On Sunday, an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.
The incident followed another attack on the same airport a day earlier, which left 13 people dead and more than 300 injured.
The Saudi-led coalition attributed the earlier assault to the Houthis and pledged a decisive response.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a post on the social media platform X.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense had issued a warning for the nearby city of Abha before subsequently announcing that the danger had passed.
The interception occurred amid a renewed wave of Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including strikes against airports.
On Sunday, an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.
The incident followed another attack on the same airport a day earlier, which left 13 people dead and more than 300 injured.
The Saudi-led coalition attributed the earlier assault to the Houthis and pledged a decisive response.
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