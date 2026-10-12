Tusk: West Must Hit Russia With Harder Sanctions Now
(MENAFN) Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued an urgent call on Monday for the West to escalate economic pressure on Russia, warning that Europe and the United States must prove they are prepared to deter Moscow while its war in Ukraine grinds on.
Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Tusk said:
“This is the moment when the entire West, Europe, the United States must show Russia and Putin that we are ready for a deterrence policy with even harder measures, and I mean mainly sanctions,”
The Polish leader said he would travel to Brussels to press European partners to seriously weigh stiffer sanctions on Russia.
Tusk placed the blame for the conflict squarely on the Kremlin.
“Nothing and nobody will remove 100% responsibility of Russia for war in Ukraine,”
He then framed the war as a clash of stakes, saying Ukraine was battling for its survival while Russia was battling for domination.
“Ukraine is fighting for survival. Russia is fighting for domination.”
Rejecting the notion that concessions could end the fighting, Tusk argued that peace cannot be built on weakness and that the aggressor must be halted by every available means.
“Nobody wants escalation and war. We are all dreaming about peace, road to peace is not through weakness. Road to peace is through stopping the aggressor with all means available,”
The prime minister also pressed European nations to keep backing Kyiv, tying their own security and sovereignty directly to Ukraine’s capacity to withstand Russian aggression.
“If you want to take care of your national interests, if you think about your compatriot security, if you want your country to be sovereign, your duty today is to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.”
Tusk accused Moscow of working to dismantle the continent’s current security order and return Russian influence to pre-1989 levels.
“Russia wants to ruin the existing security architecture in Europe to make sure that Russian domination comes back to where it was before 1989.”
Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Tusk said:
“This is the moment when the entire West, Europe, the United States must show Russia and Putin that we are ready for a deterrence policy with even harder measures, and I mean mainly sanctions,”
The Polish leader said he would travel to Brussels to press European partners to seriously weigh stiffer sanctions on Russia.
Tusk placed the blame for the conflict squarely on the Kremlin.
“Nothing and nobody will remove 100% responsibility of Russia for war in Ukraine,”
He then framed the war as a clash of stakes, saying Ukraine was battling for its survival while Russia was battling for domination.
“Ukraine is fighting for survival. Russia is fighting for domination.”
Rejecting the notion that concessions could end the fighting, Tusk argued that peace cannot be built on weakness and that the aggressor must be halted by every available means.
“Nobody wants escalation and war. We are all dreaming about peace, road to peace is not through weakness. Road to peace is through stopping the aggressor with all means available,”
The prime minister also pressed European nations to keep backing Kyiv, tying their own security and sovereignty directly to Ukraine’s capacity to withstand Russian aggression.
“If you want to take care of your national interests, if you think about your compatriot security, if you want your country to be sovereign, your duty today is to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.”
Tusk accused Moscow of working to dismantle the continent’s current security order and return Russian influence to pre-1989 levels.
“Russia wants to ruin the existing security architecture in Europe to make sure that Russian domination comes back to where it was before 1989.”
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