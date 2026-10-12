Iranian Guard Navy Reports Mine Strike on Oil Tanker in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) An oil tanker struck a naval mine while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion in its engine room, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Sunday.
According to a statement from the IRGC Navy, the supertanker, which can transport approximately two million barrels of oil, was attempting to navigate the strategic passage with its navigation system turned off.
The navy added that the incident marked the third vessel to hit a naval mine along the restricted route in the Strait of Hormuz since Saturday.
The statement did not disclose the tanker’s identity, nationality or flag.
The IRGC Navy reiterated its warning that vessels passing through the waterway with their navigation systems switched off would be considered “hostile vessels.”
The announcement followed a statement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in late August that international shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened after American forces removed Iranian naval mines from the area.
Iran had announced on July 12 that it was closing the strait again after the United States resumed attacks on July 8.
According to a statement from the IRGC Navy, the supertanker, which can transport approximately two million barrels of oil, was attempting to navigate the strategic passage with its navigation system turned off.
The navy added that the incident marked the third vessel to hit a naval mine along the restricted route in the Strait of Hormuz since Saturday.
The statement did not disclose the tanker’s identity, nationality or flag.
The IRGC Navy reiterated its warning that vessels passing through the waterway with their navigation systems switched off would be considered “hostile vessels.”
The announcement followed a statement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in late August that international shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened after American forces removed Iranian naval mines from the area.
Iran had announced on July 12 that it was closing the strait again after the United States resumed attacks on July 8.
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