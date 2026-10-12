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Azerbaijan Ratifies Air Services Agreement With Mongolia


Date: 2026-10-12 07:32:22

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia on Air Services,” signed in Leipzig on May 6, 2026, has been ratified.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

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Trend News Agency

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