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Azerbaijani-Cambodian Business Forum Underway In Baku (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-12 07:32:01

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. An Azerbaijan-Cambodia business forum is taking place in Baku on October 12, with the participation of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

As part of the forum, speeches are scheduled by Azerbaijani representative Yusif Abdullayev; Neak Oknha Kith Meng, President of the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council; Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul; Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov; and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet.

In addition, there will be a presentation on investment opportunities in Cambodia.

The event will include the exchange of documents, specifically a memorandum of understanding between the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce and the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Furthermore, representatives from both countries will present business and investment opportunities, followed by bilateral meetings between entrepreneurs (B2B).

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Trend News Agency

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