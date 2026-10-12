Statement Of The African Union (AU) Commission On The Attack Against King Khalid International Airport In Riyadh

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The African Union (AU) Commission strongly condemns the attack attributed to the Houthis against King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October 2026, which reportedly claimed 12 lives and injured more than 300 people, according to Saudi authorities.

The Commission expresses its solidarity with the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, extends its condolences to the bereaved families and countries concerned, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The Commission underscores that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected in accordance with international law and must never be targeted.

It calls for an immediate cessation of attacks and urgent de-escalation to prevent further escalation and safeguard regional peace and security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).