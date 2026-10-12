South Sudan: 'Stuck Between Bad Choices' Girls In Jonglei Struggle To Safely Access Education

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

In Otallo, pursuing education often means embarking on a dangerous journey.

In an area that doesn't offer formal education at the upper primary or secondary levels, girls determined to reach their full potential in life are forced to put themselves at risk by navigating insecure conditions to reach far-away schools in Pochalla South County or even across the border into Ethiopia.

The dilemma they face is not whether they can complete the required schoolwork or pass exams, but whether it's worth the risk.

It's also a painful choice for parents. Do they protect their daughters from danger or risk their safety in the hope that education will give them a better future.

“Our girls can be abducted or abused along the road,” explains mother, Ajulu Pio Obang.

“We already live in fear - like asylum seekers on our own land because we do not know who is next on the death list. But it's even worse when we have to worry about exposing our girls to danger when they go to school.”

Families shared their concerns with peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan on a patrol to their area, where they provide a protective presence, assess the security situation, and engage with communities to understand their needs.

“The patrol gave us an opportunity to hear directly from women and ensure they play a more prominent role in conflict prevention, reconciliation, and peacebuilding,” says UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer, Anne Nduta Muriithi.

It became apparent during the discussions that, for women, insecurity doesn't begin and end with armed attacks. Instead, it follows them to their farms and homes, as well as to the dreams of their daughters.

“The fear in our community is beyond comprehension,” says mother, Aga Ojulu Oman.“They even kill people in their houses nowadays. This is new.”.”

“Although it is the 21st century, we are still fighting over two boreholes because of water scarcity and congestion at the water point. And if something happens, there is no early warning or means to gather support due to the lack of network,” argued Elizabeth Mose Odol.

These concerns are amplified by concerning statistics released by the Jonglei State Ministry that more than 700 children have been abducted since 2023, with 25 women and children reported missing in Otallo alone.

But for the mothers, it action to strengthen protection rather than a collection of statistics that is needed.

For them, the education of their daughters' education is not just a simple need. It is their families' lifeline - their hope for a brighter future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).--br- src="" alt="United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo