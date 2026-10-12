Host Country Agreement Between The Government Of Ghana And The Holy See Approved By Cabinet

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On Friday, 9th October, 2026, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had the distinct honour of hosting Archbishop Julien Kaboré, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana.

The purpose of the meeting was to convey good news to the revered country representative of the Supreme Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV.

The Minister disclosed to Archbishop Julien Kaboré that Cabinet has approved the Host Country Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Holy See.

Since establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Holy See, leading to the arrival of the first Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana in 1976, this Host Country Agreement has been pending.

The Host Country Agreement, which is consistent with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, outlines the terms of Ghana's relationship with the Holy See and confers special rights, privileges and immunities on holders of Ecclesiastical Office and the Catholic Faithful in Ghana.

The Minister expressed his delight that the Government and the Apostolic Nunciature have successfully worked together to resolve this longstanding matter.

He commended Staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for diligently working to meet the target he set for this all-important agreement.

He also placed on record his appreciation to President John Mahama and the Attorney-General for their personal incredible commitment to this process.

This cabinet approval paves way for Parliament to ratify the agreement under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution within the next few weeks.

Ghana will eternally be grateful to the Catholic Church for the extraordinary and monumental contributions to the nation's moral compass, and transformative development projects in multiple sectors, particularly, in education and health, where thousands of institutions have been built to shape the destiny of the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo