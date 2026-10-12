Cameroon Advocates For Lifting Of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Suspension In Brussels

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (ai), Professor FUH CALISTUS Gentry, met this Friday with Mrs Maria van der Hoeven, Chair of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Board, to advocate for the lifting of Cameroon's suspension.

Held on the sidelines of the 10th EITI Global Conference, the meeting provided an opportunity to present Cameroon's commitments to transparency and good governance in the extractive sector. Discussions focused on implementing corrective measures under EITI Requirement 1.3, particularly ensuring the free and effective participation of civil society in the EITI process.

The Minister also outlined plans to strengthen the EITI National Secretariat through the appointment of a Deputy National Coordinator and technical staff. He further highlighted Cameroon's commitment to working with the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) to establish a timetable for publishing petroleum contracts, financial statements and sectoral data.

Cameroon also expressed its intention to request an early validation once a clear timetable for implementing the necessary reforms has been established.

The meeting was attended by Mrs Agnès Solange Ondigui Owona, National Coordinator of Cameroon EITI; Mr Ahmed Zouari, Senior Country Manager; and Mr Gilbert Makore, EITI Regional Director.

This engagement reflects Cameroon's determination to strengthen transparency and governance in its extractive sector and pave the way for its reinstatement in the Initiative.​

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère des Mines, de l'Industrie et du Développement Technologique, Cameroun.--br- src="" alt="Ministère des Mines, de l'Industrie et du Développement Technologique, Cameroun" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo