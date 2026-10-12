Azerbaijan Approves Amendments To Government Communications Deal With Ukraine

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A protocol between the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine amending the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Government Communication, signed on December 16, 2025, in Kyiv and on April 23, 2026, in Baku, has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant law in this regard.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.