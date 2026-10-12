DCX And Whales AI Sign Strategic Investment And Exclusive Commercialization Agreement To Advance AI-Powered STEM Education Robotics Platform In North America

Under the Agreement, DCX has agreed to provide an initial strategic investment of US$4 million, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, to support the continued development of the Platform, including the optimization of its underlying artificial intelligence models and localization for the North American market. Pursuant to the Agreement, The Agreement provides for DCX to have the exclusive right to market, sell, and commercially operate the Platform throughout North America, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement. Revenue from the commercialization of the Platform will be shared on a 60/40 basis, with 60% allocated to DCX and 40% to Whales AI, as calculated and determined in accordance with the Agreement.

The Agreement also establishes a framework for potential future investment and expanded cooperation. Subject to the Platform's development progress, commercialization milestones, and further mutual agreement, DCX may consider additional investments of up to US$16 million. Any such additional investment will be subject to separate definitive agreements between the parties and will not constitute a binding funding commitment under the current Agreement.

The Company believes that the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in education presents significant opportunities for AI-powered educational robotics and personalized learning solutions. By combining Whales AI's technology development capabilities with DCX's planned commercialization efforts in North America, the strategic cooperation is expected to create opportunities for the Company to expand into new business areas, develop potential long-term revenue streams, and support future business growth.

DCX looks forward to participating in the evolving AI education market through this strategic cooperation and continuing to explore the long-term growth potential of AI-driven commercial applications.

About Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DCX) is a pioneering digital asset treasury management company focused on developing innovative infrastructure for secure cryptocurrency custody and storage solutions. The Company has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption. The Company is executing a comprehensive digital currency strategy that includes treasury optimization, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and development of advanced custody infrastructure.

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Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the implementation and performance of the Strategic Investment and Exclusive Commercialization Agreement between DCX and Whales AI (the“Agreement”); the timing and completion of the initial US$4 million strategic investment; potential additional investments of up to US$16 million, which remain subject to further mutual agreement and separate definitive agreements; the implementation and continued effectiveness of the exclusive commercialization rights, allocation of responsibilities and revenue-sharing arrangements under the Agreement; the continued development, optimization, localization, commercialization, performance and market acceptance of the Platform; market opportunities, customer demand, adoption and potential revenue; the Company's strategy and exploration of AI-enabled business opportunities; and other statements that are not historical facts and may address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, plans, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including the risk that conditions to the initial investment may not be satisfied or that the investment may be delayed or not completed; that DCX may not provide any additional investment; that the parties may not successfully perform their respective obligations under the Agreement; that the exclusive commercialization arrangements may not be successfully implemented, maintained or generate the anticipated benefits; that the Platform may not be successfully developed, localized, commercialized or maintained; that market estimates and projections may be inaccurate; that the cooperation may not achieve customer adoption or generate revenue; that the Company may not have sufficient financial, technical, personnel or other resources to implement the cooperation; risks relating to competition, technology, cybersecurity, data privacy, intellectual property, product safety, education, artificial intelligence, import and export matters and other applicable laws and regulations; reliance on Whales AI and other third parties; and changes in economic, market and regulatory conditions.

The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under“Item 3.D. Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Company's other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including reports on Form 6-K, copies of which are available at .

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.