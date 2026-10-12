Streamex Corp Announces GLDY Now Available For Custody By CNB Custody - A Division Of Community National Bank, Further Expanding Custody Options For GLDY

Highlights



GLDY shares are now available for custody by CNB Custody, a division of Community National Bank and a qualified custodian under the SEC's Custody Rule. RIAs, wealth managers, and advisors with client assets at CNB Custody can now access GLDY through infrastructure they already use.

CNB Custody has served advisors and their clients for more than 40 years and today serves over 40,000 customers with more than $5 billion in assets under custody, giving GLDY access to an established custody platform. CNB Custody is the latest addition to the GLDY Access Network, Streamex's growing set of custody, liquidity, and distribution partnerships. The Network now includes CNB Custody, Inspira, Siebert, tZero, Anchorage, Coinbase Prime, and Orca.



Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, stated:

“Our mission at Streamex is to unlock the full potential of commodity assets through tokenization. Growing our network of trusted distribution partners is a strategic priority, and working with them is key to driving the adoption of GLDY. Investors understand the clear point of differentiation between our gold-backed, yield-bearing product and most other gold investments, which do not offer yield. When friction is eliminated for investors, it is an easy decision for them to choose GLDY. CNB Custody gives advisors and traditional finance investors a new way to access GLDY through a custodian they already use. We believe this expanded reach will help us scale GLDY's assets under management.”

The acceptance of GLDY shares onto CNB Custody's platform represents an expansion of GLDY's reach into the traditional finance capital market. Institutional investors, registered investment advisors, and wealth managers collectively manage trillions in client assets, and under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, they are required to hold those assets with a qualified custodian. CNB Custody, a division of the nationally chartered Community National Bank, satisfies that requirement. With GLDY shares now available on CNB Custody's platform, these investors can access gold-backed, yield-bearing exposure within their existing operational framework.

Investors interested in purchasing GLDY through CNB Custody should reach out to our team:

Email:...

Call: (203) 409-5444 ext. 108

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit

About GLDY and GLDY Shares

GLDY is Streamex's gold-backed, yield-bearing asset. GLDY shares are a non-tokenized version of GLDY, created specifically to give traditional finance investors, wealth managers, and advisors straightforward access to GLDY exposure through custodians and account structures they already use. GLDY shares carry the same underlying characteristics as GLDY: gold-backed, yield-bearing, and redeemable subject to applicable terms, and can be converted into GLDY tokens at any time. GLDY's yield may vary, is not guaranteed, and may be reduced or discontinued.

About CNB Custody

CNB Custody is a division of Community National Bank and one of the leading providers of custody services for self-directed IRAs and non-qualified accounts, serving over 40,000 customers with more than $5 billion in assets under custody. CNB Custody provides custody, recordkeeping, and tax reporting for alternative and traditional investments, including precious metals, for individual investors and the advisors who serve them. Community National Bank is a nationally chartered bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Founded in 1984 and based in Seneca, Kansas, it is a qualified custodian under Rule 206(4)-2 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. For more information, visit cnbcustody.com.

Community National Bank, including its CNB Custody division, is not affiliated with Streamex. CNB Custody does not warrant, guarantee, or otherwise endorse or comment upon the performance, quality or reliability of any investment, service, product, statement, opinion or other representation of Streamex. CNB Custody performs the duties of a custodian and, as such, does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors, or service providers, and does not offer or sell investments or provide investment, tax, or legal advice. Investment products are not deposits, are not FDIC insured, are not guaranteed by the bank, and may go down in value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, its mission to unlock the full potential of commodity assets through tokenization, the expansion of its distribution network and its expected effect on the adoption of GLDY and the growth of GLDY's assets under management, the availability of GLDY shares through CNB Custody, the market opportunity for GLDY, the development and scalability of its tokenization platform, and expectations for the tokenization of real-world assets. Such statements are often identified by words such as“will,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“intends” and similar expressions. They are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including that third-party platforms such as CNB Custody may not continue to operate, that the availability of GLDY shares through CNB Custody may not result in increased adoption of GLDY or growth in its assets under management, that Streamex may be unable to build out its distribution network as planned or to scale GLDY's assets under management as anticipated, and risks related to the variability and potential discontinuation of GLDY's yield, market conditions, regulatory developments affecting tokenized securities and digital assets, and the Company's ability to develop and scale its platform and products. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Streamex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts